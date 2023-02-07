For any truly dedicated gamers out there, the struggle of finding the perfect chair that cushions you just right for hours at a time without leaving behind the usual splinter of pain is a long and hard venture, with you still, unfortunately, finding something that leaves behind the annoying creak in your neck. Luckily, this year proved no lack of so many amazing options to pick and choose from, but that leaves the quandary: what do you choose?

This year, CGM got to review just a few of some of the best gaming chairs 2023, from brands like Secretlab, MAVIX, and E-Win, who all established some great contenders for this year, but no one did it better than our coveted winner of Best Gaming Chair 2023, who delivers a truly wonderful addition to your setup.

Here are the nominees for Best Gaming Chair 2023:

Writer: Chris De Hoog

Score: 7

Price: $599

Aesthetically, the Flash XL is what you’d probably expect from heavy-duty gaming chairs, but when you see it in person, the difference is immediately noticeable. While the quality of the materials impressed me immediately upon opening the box, that quickly gave way to some frustration during the assembly process. Once put together; however, the Flash XL immediately proved its worth. As mentioned, over time I slipped into some bad habits like crossing a leg or leaning too far forward. Just by virtue of having the lumbar pillow, though, I’m already back to sitting straight (most of the time), and less like a goblin hunched over his keys.

A full suite of levers and buttons help you customize the way you sit. If you feel so inclined, you can recline the Flash XL to an impressive 155° and maybe even catch a little shuteye. It’s not something I see myself using, but it did feel considerably comfortable. Most impressive and useful, I found, was the positioning of the armrests. Each can move in sideways with the press of a button, and can be angled in, out, or neutral.

All told, the E-Win Flash XL is a great alternative for a taller or heavier gamer or long-term computer user, and does so without the ostentatious design of many competitors. But while it currently touts the highest weight limit on the market, it doesn’t quite hold up its own hefty price tag.

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Score: 7

Price: $399

The Secretlab TITAN Extra Extra Small gaming chair features many of the same adjustable options as their other chairs. There are height-adjustable armrests, and the seat is height adjustable as well. I will note, even on its highest setting, I have yet to find a desk or table that a child—or myself—could sit comfortably at. The chair is far too low for anything table-related.

If you are purchasing the Secretlab TITAN Extra Extra Small gaming chair as a collectable item, the chair is built well and looks great. If the price is within your budget, this could be a great collector’s piece. For anyone looking to use it as a functional gaming chair, it isn’t functional at a desk, and can only fit a very specific size, so beware of this before you buy.

The verdict on the Secretlab TITAN Extra Extra Small Gaming Chair solely depends on your use of the product. It is a great collector’s piece if the price is within your budget, but for families, the chair just doesn’t make a great investment.

Writer: Brendan Frye

Score: 9

Price: $519

The TITAN Evo 2022 has all the adjustments you can want from a chair. From incline to armrest position to height, if you can think of it, you can probably adjust it to your liking. I would argue there are probably more adjustments than most people need. While I love the concept, the TITAN Evo 2022 offers 165 degrees of incline, I don’t know why that would ever be needed, but it is still a great way to relax after a long day as you wait for your game to download.

The TITAN Evo 2022 is one of the best chairs you can buy for gaming. It takes what was amazing about the past iterations and improves on it where it counts. It may be a hard sell to replace a year-old Secretlab offering just based on the new features or customization options, but if you are in the market for a new gaming chair, few compare to what Secretlab has on offer.

Secretlab knows how to make a chair, and the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 is, to put it simply, one of the best gaming chairs you can purchase and the ultimate addition to any gaming setup.

Writer: Jordan Biordi

Score: 9

Price: $488

The MAVIX M4 gaming chair was incredibly comfortable to sit in, with a 19.5″ inch seat that perfectly suited my appropriately sized buttocks. In addition, the MAVIX M4 features Dynamic Variable Lumbar support, which I’m not sure I noticed, and I imagine that means it worked. Whether I was sitting straight while writing a review, or leaning forward to do some up-close video/photo edits, I never felt any stress on my lower back.

my MAVIX M4 came with the heating, cooling, and massage add-on which is a very nice touch—though probably not necessary for the average consumer. While I enjoyed the cooling fan, I never felt like I could feel the heater through even light clothes, and the massage feature left a bit to be desired—having only a standard and pulse setting, as well as a high and low intensity setting. Minor complaints aside, the MAVIX M4 gaming chair is a solid addition to any office or gaming space, if you can get past the $488 USD price tag.

The MAVIX M4 gaming chair is a quality, comfortable, no-frills chair that is a great addition to any office or gaming space.

WINNER Best Gaming Chair 2023 MAVIX M9 Gaming Chair

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Score: 9.5

Price: $1099.99

The Elemax Technology available adds heating, cooling and massage to your chair and is completely optional. It is an insert that sits within the lumbar support of the chair and is easy enough to set up. There are fans that blow lightly into your back to cool you, or you can switch it to heating, though the heat barely makes it through my shirt. The “massage” is just vibration, and it’s a little noisy. I will be honest, it is a fun addition but not really worth it in my eyes.

When I first received the chair, I found myself picking it apart piece by piece because of how it fits and the price. After a significant amount of time with the MAVIX M9 gaming chair, I’m actually excited about sitting at my desk for hours. Every time I sit down, I genuinely notice how comfortable I am, and anyone else who sits in it always mentions it, even without adjusting it to their specifications.

The MAVIX M9 gaming chair is not the racing back, the cushy chair you’re used to, but it is certainly the chair to beat if you’re looking for comfort, quality and durability.