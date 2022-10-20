If you have already started your search for an ideal mobile signal booster, it’s highly likely that you have noticed the variety of models that are available today. But how can you find a booster that will be powerful, reliable, and really helpful in your case?

We offer you to have a look at our list of the best boosters for the UK. All the models that we are going to mention in our article are legal to use in accordance with the regulations approved in the country. Moreover, they are absolutely safe for people’s health which is proven by the obtained international certificates such as CE and RoHS.

Best Mobile Signal Boosters

In this article, we are going to talk about devices designed for solving different kinds of mobile connection problems. While some of these repeaters will be intended only for strengthening your mobile internet signal, others will be able to stabilize your GSM connection. The mentioned devices also have different coverage areas, which means that they will be suitable for buildings of various types and sizes.

Nikrans LCD-300GD

It is a dual-band mobile signal booster that is compatible with frequencies of 900 MHz and 1800 MHz at the same time. Thanks to this capacity, this device can increase the quality of your GSM, 3G, and 4G/LTE signals.

The signal booster has a rather wide coverage area of 3200 ft2 (300 sq’m). This coverage will be enough for sending the amplified signal over the area of a private house, office, supermarket, small hotel, etc. This device, as well as the majority of modern repeaters, is able to send the improved signal to more than one smartphone simultaneously without signal quality deterioration.

Key features of LCD-300GD:

LCD display that demonstrates installation tips and real-time network state data

Sleep mode for reducing power consumption

Automatic signal control

Nikrans LCD250-GSM+4G

The booster is designed to deal with GSM and 4G signal problems which are possible thanks to the compatibility with three frequency bands. As a result, this repeater can enhance the quality of signals of all major operators that provide their services in the UK.

The coverage area of a signal booster is up to 250 m2 (2700 ft2). That’s why it is a very good choice for cottages and large apartments, as well as offices, gyms, beauty shops, and other locations that can be visited by a huge number of clients and guests daily.

Key features of LCD250-GSM+4G:

Modern design and compact size

Energy-saving mode

Support of multiple connections

Nikrans NS-300-Multi

The key property that makes this advanced repeater stand out from the crowd is its compatibility with 5 frequency bands. It works with 900MHz which is used for transmitting GSM and 3G signals, 1800MHz which operators utilize for sending GSM and 4G network signals, 2100MHz which is used for 3G transmission, 800MHz and 2600MHz which are chosen by some carriers for ensuring 4G internet connection.

With a coverage of 3300ft2 (300m2), this mobile signal repeater can be installed in big private houses of 1-2 floors, big offices, and public locations.

Key features of NS-300-Multi:

LCD touch screen

Automatic and manual gain control

Network error control

Nikrans LCD250-4G-D

This booster can become a perfect choice for those who are interested in increasing the power of 4G and GSM connection. It is possible thanks to 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands which are widely used by operators in the UK and many other countries.

The repeater can cover with the improved signal the area of 2500 ft2 (250 m2) which can be sufficient coverage for a device that can be installed in private living properties as well as in offices and different kinds of shops, cafés, medical centres, etc.

Key features of LCD250-4G-D:

Longer battery lifespan

Sleep mode

Energy-efficiency

Nikrans LCD-GL-Drive Car Booster

This is the most unusual device on our list. This mobile signal booster is designed for cars and other vehicles. It means that with such an amplifier you can be sure that you will have a stable GSM and 4G connection even during your trips.

The frequency bands that this amplifier works with are 900 MHz and 800 MHz, which are very popular among operators not only in the UK but also in many regions of the world. The booster is very simple to install and demonstrates a very high level of stability in functioning.

Key features of LCD-GL-Drive:

Outdoor antenna with magnetic mounting

Compact size

Functioning without interruptions even in the most remote areas

As you see, today there is a wide range of boosters available in the market. And we recommend you be very attentive while making your choice. Only with the correctly chosen booster, you can be sure that you will get a fully stabilized connection.

Please pay your attention not only to the model description but also to the reputation of the seller that you will opt for to make an order. Read reviews and comments of those people who have already bought boosters on the website under consideration. This information will help you a lot to get the right impressions and make the right conclusions.