Somewhere in Seoul, South Korea, to celebrate five years of HoYoverse, the international division operating under Chinese developer miHoYo, I’m being briefed on the overwhelming success of its robust games portfolio, which includes hits like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. What’s more, I’m also shown some upcoming titles, such as Petit Planet, through which the studio is seeking to capture players across new gaming verticals.

The beginning of HoYoverse is strongly linked to the worldwide attention that the aforementioned Genshin Impact, a free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like, has been receiving since it was first announced back in 2019. Seven years on, Genshin is arguably still HoYoverse’s flagship, and there are no signs of stopping soon, even though Snezhnaya, the supposed final nation, was added to the game this past summer. In fact, in the words of Sam Lai, lead of Global Public Relations Communication at HoYoverse, there are “more adventures ahead” for the more than 300 million reported global users.

Not to be outdone by Genshin, Honkai: Star Rail, a turn-based RPG and spiritual successor to Honkai Impact 3rd (which is still live), has recently, in Version 4.7, wrapped up a major story arc and introduced Aha, a higher-dimensional god known as an Aeon, as a playable character. When asked about why now is the right time to give players the keys to such a powerful figure in the game’s lore, Lead Game Designer Chegnan An told me that “she’s the first one due to her being the most human-like.”

As for whether or not more Aeons would be entering the fray in the near future, An made sure to not divulge too much, but he did confess that worlds usually take more than 15 months to be added to the game and that, in the next year or so, players will be able to see some of the figures they’ve been wanting for a long time.

“When it comes to the theme of each world”, An continues, “it’s not just about the concept of a certain culture but more about how to introduce our stories and characters.” To illustrate this point, he gives The Xianzhou Luofu as an example, which is “not just about a Chinese-style planet” but is also“a way to introduce the Paths of Hunt and Abundance,” which can shape characters’ combat roles and factions.

Furthermore, An emphasizes that he, as a developer, also wants to explore some modern-day issues together with players through the stories Star Rail tells and the worlds within which they unfold. Lastly, on the topic of the worldwide appeal of the game, which has upwards of 5M players logging in daily, An is keen to highlight the “exclusiveness” and “uniqueness” of the worldbuilding and the characters’ personalities which, when put together, make for an “immersive experience.”

HoYoverse would follow up the launch of Honkai: Star Rail in 2023 with Zenless Zone Zero — an action title in the vein of something like Bayonetta — which was released in the summer of 2024 to largely positive reviews. Although admittedly not as much of a home run as either of the two previous titles, ZZZ proved successful in its own right, surpassing $600 USD in revenue as of July of this year (despite a %51 decline in second-year spending) and being nominated for Best Mobile Game at both gamescom and The Game Awards.

Nevertheless, ZZZ has been receiving a plethora of updates, with the most recent one being Version 3.3 “Journey To The Sky”, the twenty-first major release since 2024. Today also brought an announcement that ZZZ’s 3.4 release is set for December 2nd. Beyond the two brand-new S-Rank characters, Phoenix and Severian, players can also look forward to the continuation of the events in the district of Booastrum as well as a handful of limited-time events such as “Spooky Funhouse Tales” and a “Bang Boo” rescue mission.

Now, whereas ZZZ is HoYoverse’s most recent title to date, there are already plans for games releasing in the near future. First up is Petit Planet, a life simulator with a striking similarity to Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons. My colleague, Jordan, was glowing in his preview published this summer and, after spending around two hours with the upcoming title myself, I, too, think it will make for a delightful, if familiar, experience. So far, my biggest reservation has to do with the game’s monetization.

Indeed, the gacha/capsule-toy monetization practices that are so prevalent across all of HoYoverse’s products will be present in the otherwise cozy world of Petit Planet, with the important distinction that, according to the developers, it will be limited exclusively to cosmetics instead of character unlocks. We’ll be able to assess to what extent this inclusion will harm this title, especially considering the relaxing atmosphere it seeks to conjure, with release on mobile and PC on December 4 and on Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2027.

Until then, Petit Planet Lead Game Designer “Murphy” and Lead Artist Yinli Huang were happy to share some insights into their process and answer some pressing questions. From the get-go, Murphy explains, the game seeks to give every player “a home that is unmistakably yours” and connect them together “without a single word exchanged.” In fact, it was early in development that she and her team came to the realization that players “want quality without grind, competition or performance”. As such, Murphy elaborates, Petit Planet is “not a game about escaping life”. Rather, the point is to shape a “gentle world waiting for you after you’ve taken care of real life.”

As opposed to the other HoYoverse entries, Petit Planet is also aimed at families and younger audiences, which, for one, very much comes across through the art design and philosophy. “We made the deliberate choice to keep the visuals slightly imperfect”, Huang admits. This is because, in his view, “imperfection is what makes players slow down and notice the moment.” With regard to the obvious visual comparisons to Animal Crossing and the planet design reminiscent of Super Mario Galaxy, both Murphy and Huang refrain from addressing these two Nintendo games entirely.

Instead, Murphy mentions that she was inspired by both The Little Prince, the celebrated children’s short story which follows the titular prince as he travels from planet to planet in search of meaning and a deeper understanding of love, and…Clarkson’s Farm. Yes, you read that right. As it seems, Petit Planet draws inspiration from the British documentary series about ongoing events at the farm of former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, situated in a beautiful English region called The Cotswolds. Stranger things have happened.

In any case, HoYoverse’s ambition does not stop with Petit Planet for Honkai: Nexus Anima, the company’s own take on creature catching and yet another entry in the Honkai franchise, is set for a worldwide final beta release on mobile and PC on November 25. Unfortunately, I did not get hands-on time with the game myself, but my colleague, Matt, played it over the summer and was really impressed, if overwhelmed, by the opening hours.

Personally, what surprised me most about Nexus Anima is that it does not feature a turn-based system like, say, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but it’s an auto-battler instead. Moreover, from what has been presented to me, Honkai: Nexus Anima will also feature an ambitious visual novel-like story, perhaps not too dissimilar in terms of format from what they’ve been doing with Tears of Themis — the studio’s free-to-play detective romance game. Whether this turns out to be true remains to be seen, but, regardless, Honkai: Nexus Anima looks like an unorthodox mishmash of things, to be sure, but one I am curious to see how it eventually shapes up.

Finally, besides the total of seven HoYoverse games already discussed, the company is somehow hard at work on two more. The key differentiator, at a glance, is that both of these, namely Varsapura and Nodusfall, are being developed using Unreal Engine 5 in favour of highly customized versions of Unity, as is the case with Genshin, Star Rail, et al. Details are rather scant when concerning the open-world RPG Varsapura, despite the 31-minute gameplay video released last year, which prompted many online to draw parallels to the Control franchise.

On the other hand, (slightly) more information is available about Nodusfall, the co-op action game revealed during this year’s gamescom Opening Night Live. My editor, Dayna, even played it during the show and called it “stunning & satisfying” in her preview. Sadly, again, I also did not get hands-on with this one during my briefing in Seoul, but the Elden Ring fan in me is intrigued.

As I make my way back home to the UK, coincidentally not too far away from where Jeremy Clarkson films his evidently influential documentary series, I could not help but be impressed by what HoYoverse has been able to achieve in just five years (five ongoing and four upcoming live-service titles!) and be equally excited by what’s coming up next. The future, across all nine verses, looks bright.