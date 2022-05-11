Sonos Focuses on Accessibility and Affordability with Their May Launch

At today’s New York launch, Sonos will be officially announcing a brand-new device, the Sonos Ray Soundbar, a new Sonos Voice Control, new colourways for the Sonos Roam, as well as a radio station, SOLARSYSTM from none other than Lorde.

That is a lot to unpack in one article, but what Sonos is doing here is important for audio lovers, families and young adults alike. The Sonos Ray will be the most affordable addition to the Sonos line at $279 USD ($349 CAD) outside the Roam which is $179 USD ($229 CAD). This new entry gives people an accessible entry point into the Sonos ecosystem.

Sonos has long been a top-tier brand for audiophiles, which made diving into Sonos a full commitment. Premium products like the Sonos Arc and Sonos Sub will fill your home with quality sound and features like you’ve never experienced before, but they weren’t accessible to young professionals, families or those just beginning their audio journey.

As of June 7, the Sonos Ray will be available globally, and with that comes a whole new way to experience Sonos. With this new affordable option, dipping your toes into the Sonos family is an attainable goal, and with it comes a few cool new features.

What’s different about the Sonos Ray Soundbar?

As mentioned, the reasonable price of $279 USD for a quality soundbar is a great start, but Sonos didn’t stop there. Not only is the device available in black and white, it is also the smallest soundbar the company has released to date. Its compact design means that your apartment or living room isn’t forced to give up premium real estate for the massive soundbars other brands have released. The Sonos Ray soundbar is perfectly sized for bedrooms, or condo/apartment living, allowing you to finally turn any space into the home theatre of your dreams.

“Homes have become movie theatres, fitness studios, gaming hubs and so much more, all supported by a

streaming era that is no longer exclusive to just TV, music and film,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. “Ray makes it easier than ever to enhance those listening experiences, thanks to its smaller size and impressive sound.”

You can check out our other articles for more details on the technical aspects of the Sonos Ray soundbar.

Sonos is bringing individual style to the Sonos Roam with its new colourways.

The Sonos Roam was originally released in April 2021, and now, just over a year later, the company is releasing three brand-new colourways available today, May 11, 2022. The original Roam was available in Shadow Black and Lunar White, and now you can find it in Olive, Wave and Sunset for the same price of $179 USD.

Audio and style don’t only come in black and white, and Sonos has taken notice. The additional colour options for the ultraportable speaker bring new life to the device. With Olive inspired by lush landscapes, Wave inspired by costal beaches and Sunset inspired by desert sands, there are more options than ever to bring your own personal style to your audio set up.

“As we reignite our sense of curiosity and chase new experiences, we’re being more considerate about how the things we wear and carry represent our personal style,” said Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, SVP for Hardware and Operations at Sonos. “Inspired by the places you’ll go, Roam’s newest colours are the perfect accent piece to express individuality through more ways than just sound.”

What else is new at Sonos?

Sonos is aiming to make their ecosystem affordable and accessible, meaning it will now be attainable for families and young audio lovers.

With that new-found audience, they needed to kick the features up a notch. Not only are the voice-capable devices getting a new Sonos Voice Control, but it will be voiced by actor Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Boys and Far Cry 6. This is exciting news for fans and gamers, and a fun addition to an already excellent system. The new Sonos Voice Control will be available in the US on June 1st, France later this year, and in more markets to follow.

Sonos has gone on to also partner with Lorde for a personally curated station, SOLARSYSTM by Lorde in partnership with Sonos Radio. During a short introduction to the station, she says “It’s a crazy collection…I hope you love it”. SOLARSYSTM by Lorde launches today, May 11, 2022, on Sonos Radio.

“SOLARSYSTYM is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life,” said Lorde. “It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.”

You can also get in on the fun with @SonosRadio on Instagram for a chance to win a sustainably-made carry-bag sized for the Roam. Lorde and Sonos partnered with eco-designers, Everybody.World to design a bad that is “shaped like a crescent moon in a deep blue colour mimicking the dark sky after midnight with light stitching that creates a celestial effect”.

Bringing new faces, sounds and voices to the brand, along with new affordable options and styles, opens the door for a whole new demographic to dive into the Sonos ecosystem. Get the Sonos Ray sound bar on June 7, the new Sonos Voice Control on June 1st in the US, the striking Roam colourways today, and check out SOLARSYSTM by Lorde also available today on Sonos Radio.