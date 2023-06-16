Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Brutal, Bloody, Brilliant Rebirth

There’s a certain quality of nostalgia mixed with adrenaline that accompanies the words Mortal Kombat. For over three decades, the name has defined the pinnacle of gore and brutality in fighting games. This legacy appears to be refreshed in Mortal Kombat 1, the upcoming entry in this historic franchise. After a hands-on experience at Summer Game Fest Play Days, we had the opportunity to delve into what to expect from the fresh coat of blood being applied to Mortal Kombat 1.

It is immediately apparent that Mortal Kombat 1 is more than just another entry in the legendary franchise—it’s an explosive audio-visual fighting game spectacle. The graphical fidelity of the game on the PlayStation 5 is absolutely stunning. Environments are so detailed and dense that they verge on photorealism, making each location feel like a living, breathing world.

Characters also enjoy a high-quality render, complete with smooth combat animations. These, coupled with the impressive and brutally satisfying X-ray moments and fatalities, are sure to leave players on the edge of their seats. For a franchise known for its blood-curdling details, Mortal Kombat 1 delivers in brutal detail.

Substantial production upgrades aside, Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a series of new gameplay mechanics that are set to redefine the experience for both veterans and newcomers. The most significant addition is the inclusion of Kameo fighters, a new feature that allows players to call in support characters to battle alongside them.

This brings a range of strategic options for building unique and dynamic combos, pushing the pace of fights to new, more intense levels. You can synchronize your primary fighter and their Kameo in a blood-soaked dance of destruction, creating a fresh and engaging layer to the well-worn fabric of Mortal Kombat’s hard-hitting combat.

“Each hit, each special move, and each fatality still carries the bone-crunching weight and blood-splattering satisfaction that Mortal Kombat is known for.”

Further adding depth to the gameplay is a significant shift towards aerial combat. This focus on air combos gives players new aspects to explore in terms of offensive strategy. The potential for extending combos and damage with this feature, especially when coupled with the Kameo fighters, adds an entirely new flavour to the established Mortal Kombat formula. Even after my time with the game, I was only scratching the surface of the potential, but the level of options in a fight is staggering.

In the demo, a select group of fighters were available: Sub-Zero, Kitana, Liu Kang, and Kenshi. Each was a pleasure to play with and felt agile and responsive, feeling at home in the MK universe. The gameplay changes with each character, highlighting their unique move sets and abilities. Liu Kang now possesses fire-based attacks befitting his newfound status as a fire god, while Sub-Zero’s ice clones offer new ways to take on a match.

Mortal Kombat 1 also brings an array of changes to the narrative, giving players a fresh start to the franchise’s long-established story. This reboot sees the usual suspects back in action but with some interesting alterations to their relationships and positions. For example, Scorpion and Sub-Zero are now brothers in blood, and Mileena rules Edenia instead of her sister Kitana. These narrative shifts set the stage for what is undoubtedly an exciting journey ahead, and I expect there will be plenty of surprises for new and returning players.

Mortal Kombat 1 has undoubtedly got the fanbase excited. Its fresh mechanics, stunning visuals, and reimagined narrative all add to the promise of a thrilling fighting game experience. Of course, the blood-soaked soul of Mortal Kombat is ever-present in this latest entry. Each hit, each special move, and each fatality still carries the bone-crunching weight and blood-splattering satisfaction that Mortal Kombat is known for.

Even with all the things I liked about the game, I have a few concerns, notably the limited roster we got to play in the demo. Only a handful of characters were playable, with many classic characters like Shang Tsung, Raiden, and Johnny Cage noticeably absent from the Play Day demo. The developers assure us that more characters will be revealed as we approach the release date, but have been light on just how many would be in the final release.

“The iconic Mortal Kombat theme has been given an epic orchestral twist that ups the ante during intense moments.”

I also question how easy this iteration will be to dive into for long-time players. The new Kameo mechanic’s learning curve could be steep, a significant shift for the franchise. Mortal Kombat has always felt like a game that was easy to learn yet challenging to master, and the inclusion of support characters and aerial combos may create a new level of complexity. It’s vital for the developers to find the right balance in easing players into these novel mechanics without undermining the tactical depth they introduce.

The game’s music and sound design deserve special mention. The iconic Mortal Kombat theme has been given an epic orchestral twist that ups the ante during intense moments. The satisfying crunches smashes, and slices during combat are perfectly synced and contribute to an overall immersive gaming experience. There is something incredible with the folly work of the team Nether Realm Studios, and Mortal Kombat 1 is a showpiece of these efforts.

Mortal Kombat 1 is shaping up to be a brutal, bloody, and brilliant reboot that stays true to the series’ roots while taking bold steps into the future. I can’t wait to get back to the field and yell, “Kill him!” For now, the future of Mortal Kombat looks bloodier and better than ever. But, as is always the case with games, the real decision won’t be known until the game comes out later this year.