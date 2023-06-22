Diablo IV Guide: Overpower Explained

In the fascinating world of Diablo IV, understanding in-game dynamics, stats, and skills is crucial for a stellar gaming experience. One such intriguing concept is Overpower, a new effect added to the game. We will try and give a look at the stat while helping demystify what Overpower is, how it works, and how to maximize its impact when building your character to get the most additive damage possible.

As we did with our other Diablo IV guides on Transmogrification, World Tiers, Altars of Lilith Locations and Crafting Legendary Gear, we wanted to make it as easy as possible to understand, to give you best everything you need to make the most of the game.

Understanding Overpower

Overpower is essentially a different form of critical hit effect in Diablo IV. While it shares similarities with actual critical hits, Overpower is unique in its operation. There is a small 3% chance on each skill cast that the skill will deal additional damage, a feature that differentiates Overpower from the typical critical hits. Overpower doesn’t work with passives, damage over time effects like bleed, or channelled effects like Whirlwind.

However, some skills can guarantee your next skill cast will be an Overpower. For instance, the Provocation passive for Druids is one such skill. Overpowers start at +50% extra damage on the skill and scale off of your current health level and any Fortify you have applied to your health bar. This is essentially a critical hit designed for tanks with a ton of health and Fortify, allowing them to deal massive bonus damage in a single hit if they’re healthy.

You’ll know you’ve scored an Overpower when you see bright blue numbers flash on our screen. Interestingly, Overpower hits can also critically strike; those numbers look dark orange.

Overpower and Character Building

While Overpower might sound promising, it’s under-tuned and useless in many endgame builds. As a rule, it’s best to avoid Overpower and invest further in effects like Vulnerable. On the other hand, Fortify is very strong, so if Blizzard eventually adjusts how Overpower scales with Fortify, it could make a major difference.

The Druid’s Werebear Pulverize build does rely on Overpower a bit, as the class has multiple ways to force an Overpower every few seconds. However, even for this build, Overpower is rated relatively low on the stat priority lists of items. For Barbarians and Necromancers — the other two classes using Fortify — Overpower is essentially worthless.

Maximizing Overpower Damage

In principle, the best way to get as much damage as possible with an Overpowered attack is to stay at full health, build up Fortified Life, trigger a guaranteed Overpower attack, and then use a skill that deals immense damage. Interestingly, the Overpowered damage also scales with stat bonuses.

For example: a player has 50 Life, 25 Fortified Life, +25% Physical Damage, and +100% Overpower Damage. They hit a creature for 100 Physical damage. If that attack Overpowers, it would break down as follows: 100 * 1.25 + (50 + 25) *1.25) * 2 = 437.5. This shows that a hit for 100 becomes more than four times the damage when Overpowered. If that attack also scores a Critical Hit, it’ll rise by at least another 50%, increasing the total to 656, rounded down.

Overpower is a complicated but exciting idea In Diablo IV. Even though it may not be the best strategy for end-game builds right now, it’s essential to know how it works and how it could possibly improve your gaming experience. Overpower could become a more critical part of the game’s strategy as Diablo IV keeps getting better. Until then, keep discovering and have fun in Diablo IV’s exciting world.

This guide is meant to help you fully understand Overpower, but keep in mind that Diablo IV is a live, changing game. With patches and regular updates, the way things work could change, so keep an eye on what’s going on. Happy play!