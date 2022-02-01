American McGee’s Alice Announces Exciting TV Project With David Hayter

The cult classic title, American McGee’s Alice spawned a well-received sequel and has now journeyed to the small screen by way of a television adaptation. The game’s TV rights have been acquired by Radar Pictures, and Metal Gear Solid protagonist, Solid Snake’s voice actor David Hayter has been tied to the project as the showrunner The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The American James McGee video game series was based on the book from Lewis Carroll Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass and features, Tim Burton styled characters that utilize expanded features for the characters.

David Hayter said “American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience,” regarding the project.

Although to streaming service has yet to scoop the project, it is promising as Hayter is an accomplished screenwriter and actor with many releases and appearances under his belt.

American McGee said “David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games – a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans. I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection,” regarding the inclusion of Hayter on the project.

While McGee is busy at work on Alice: Asylum, the television adaptation is in good hands as Radar Pictures, Abandon Entertainment, and David Hayter will proceed with development. Although there are no details on a release date for the third instalment of McGee’s game series or the television adaptation, the announcement is exciting for fans of the series.

