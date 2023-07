Amazon Prime Day Deals For Tech & More!

Amazon Prime Day Deals are your chance to snap up some amazing gaming and tech deals. From stylish gaming accessories and cool gadgets to computer hardware, the online retail giant is offering unbeatable deals to tempt gamers of all kinds. Highly sought-after products from brands such as Corsair, iRobot and Cooler Master will be heavily discounted, making it the perfect opportunity for those looking to upgrade.

With items like controllers, gaming mice, and keyboards seeing significant price drops, it’s a great time for gamers to upgrade their gaming setup with quality accessories without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore enthusiast, Amazon Prime Day Deals offer a variety of choices that make upgrading your gaming tech more affordable than ever.

Cooler Master Prime Day Deals

Prime Day Deals from Cooler Master Available July 11-12

Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 ATX PC Case – BUY HERE

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: 74.99

Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L Micro-ATX PC Case: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $58.99

Cooler Master MasterBox MB320L ARGB Micro-ATX PC Case: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $89.99, Sale Price: $49.99

Cooler Master MasterBox MB600L V2 PC Case: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $89.99, Sale Price: $29.99

Cooler Master MasterBox 520 Mesh Airflow ATX PC Case: Black – BUY HERE, White – BUY HERE

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $89.99

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Halo CPU Air Cooler: Black – BUY HERE, White – BUY HERE

Regular Price: $44.99, Sale Price: $39.99

Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 V2 ARGB 3in1 Square Frame Fan: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $59.99, Sale Price: $31.47

Cooler Master SickleFlow 120 V2 ARGB Individual Square Frame Fan: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $19.99, Sale Price: $11.99

Prime Day Deals from Cooler Master Available July 9-15

Haf Xb Evo Test Bench Mid Tower Computer Case: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $89.99

Cooler Master MasterBox Pro 5 ARGB ATX PC Case: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $108.99, Sale Price: $69.99

Cooler Master NR200P White SFF Small Form Factor Mini-ITX PC Case: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $144.99, Sale Price: $86.17

Cooler Master NR200 SFF Small Form Factor Mini-ITX Case White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $114.99, Sale Price: $51.30

Cooler Master NR200 SFF Small Form Factor Mini-ITX Case Black: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $114.99, Sale Price: $51.30

Cooler Master Master Accessory Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit Version 2: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $69.99, Sale Price: $37.24

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid PL360 FLUX Close-Loop AIO CPU Black Liquid Cooler: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $160.55

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid PL360 FLUX Close-Loop AIO CPU White Liquid Cooler: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $189.99, Sale Price: $160.55

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid PL240 FLUX White Close-Loop AIO CPU Liquid Cooler: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $169.99, Sale Price: $149.99

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid 240L Core 240mm Close-Loop AIO Black Liquid Cooler: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $63.64

CoolerMaster MasterLiquid 240L Core 240mm Close-Loop AIO White Liquid Cooler: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $71.94

Corsair Prime Day Deals

Corsair will be matching Amazon Prime Day sales on their webstores, so make sure to check those out if you can’t find what you’re looking for on Amazon!

Prime Day Mousemat Deals from Corsair Available until July 16

MM300 Extended Mousemat: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $29.99, Sale Price: $14.99

MM350 PRO – Extended XL Mousemat: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $39.99, Sale Price: $19.99

MM350 PRO Black – Extended XL Mousemat: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $39.99, Sale Price: $21.99

MM200 PRO XL Mousemat: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $24.99, Sale Price: $14.99

Prime Day Gaming Mouse Deals from Corsair Available Until July 12

12M65 RGB ULTRA Wireless Mouse – White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $84.99

Ironclaw RGB Mouse: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $59.99, Sale Price: $39.99

Ironclaw RGB Wireless Mouse: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $49.99

SCIMITAR ELITE Mouse: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $49.99

DARK CORE PRO SE Mouse: BUY HERE

|Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $69.99

Prime Day Gaming Mouse Deals from Corsair Available Until July 16

Katar Pro XT Mouse: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $34.99, Sale Price: $21.99

DARK CORE PRO Mouse: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $89.99, Sale Price: $59.99

HXi1500 Power Supply: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $399.99, Sale Price: $299.99

XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 Monitor: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $1999.99, Sale Price: $1499.99

XENEON 32UHD144 Monitor: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $999.99, Sale Price: $799.99

VOYAGER a1600 – R7 6800HS/6800M/16GB DDR5 Laptop: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $1999.99, Sale Price: $1399.99

VOYAGER a1600 – R9 6900HS/6800M/32GB DDR5 Laptop: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $2299.99, Sale Price: $1699.99

Prime Day Headset Deals from Corsair Available until July 12

Void Elite Wireless – White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $109.99, Sale Price: $69.99

HS60 Haptic – Carbon: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $84.99

HS65 Wireless Headset – Carbon: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $119.99, Sale Price: $79.99

HS80 RGB Wireless: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $99.99

HS80 RGB Wireless – White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $99.99

HS70 Pro – Carbon: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $109.99, Sale Price: $74.99

Virtuoso SE – Gunmetal: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $229.99, Sale Price: $159.99

Virtuoso XT: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $269.99, Sale Price: $199.99

Prime Day Headset Deals from Corsair Available until July 16

HS55 Surround – Carbon: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $69.99, Sale Price: $39.99

HS65 Surround – White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $69.99, Sale Price: $44.99

HS65 Wireless Headset – White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $119.99, Sale Price: $79.99

HS75 XB Wireless: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $99.99

HS80 RGB USB – Carbon: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $69.99

Prime Day Keyboard Deals from Corsair Available until July 12

K70 RGB PRO – OPX: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $119.99

K70 RGB TKL – MX SPEED: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $104.99

K95 RGB PLATINUM XT – MX SPEED: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $139.99

K100 OPX: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $179.99

K65 Mini RGB – MX SPEED: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $109.99, Sale Price: $79.99

K100 – MX SPEED: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $185.99

Prime Day Keyboard Deals from Corsair Available until July 16

K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS – White

MX RED – BUY HERE, MX SPEED – BUY HERE

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $119.99

K70 RGB MK.2 SE – MX SPEED: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $269.99, Sale Price: $199.99

K70 RGB PRO – OPX – White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $119.99

K70 RGB TKL

MX RED – BUY HERE, MX SILENT – BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $104.99

K70 RGB PRO

MX BLUE – BUY HERE, MX RED – BUY HERE, MX BROWN (Until July 15) – BUY HERE

Regular Price: $169.99, Sale Price: $119.99

K55 PRO XT: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $69.99, Sale Price: $49.99

K57 Wireless: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $109.99, Sale Price: $79.99

Elgato Prime Day Deals

Prime Day Deals from Elgato Available Until July 12

Key Light Mini: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $59.99

Wave:3 – White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $99.99

Wave DX: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $69.99

Wave Mic Arm – High Rise: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $69.99

HD60 X: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $139.99

Key Light: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $139.99

Stream Deck MK.2 – White: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $109.99

Wave:3: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $109.99

Green Screen: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $159.99, Sale Price: $117.99

Stream Deck MK.2: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $119.99

Facecam: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $119.99

Ring Light: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $149.99, Sale Price: $125.99

iRobot (CAD) Prime Day Deals

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $419.99, Sale Price: $269.99

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Robot Vacuum: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $599.99, Sale Price: $299.99

iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $1099.99, Sale Price: $699.99

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $1299.99, Sale Price: $799.99

iRobot Braava Jet m6 (6113) Ultimate Robot Mop: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $649.99, Sale Price: $399.99

Govee Prime Day Deals

Curtain Lights: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $97

Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 (55-65 inch): BUY HERE

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $89.99

Glide Hexa Light Panels: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $119.99

RGBIC LED Permanent Outdoor Lights: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $199.99 Sale Price: $139.99

Smart Tower Fan Pro: BUY HERE 89.99

Regular Price: $129.99 Sale Price: $89.99

Smart Air Purifier: BUY HERE 79.99

Regular Price: $129.99 Sale Price: $79.99

Smart Dehumidifier Max for Basement: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $299.99 Sale Price: $199.99

Smart Countertop Ice Maker: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $159.99 Sale Price: $111.99

Smart Air Quality Monitor: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $59.99 Sale Price: $47.99

AI Gaming Sync Box Kit: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $299.99 Sale Price: $199.99

Neon Strip Light for Desks: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $89.99 Sale Price: $59.99

Glide Hexa Light Panels: BUY HERE

Regular Price: $179.99 Sale Price: $119.99

Hasbro Prime Day Deals

Hasbro Deal of the Day – NERF, Hasbro Gaming, Transformers and more

+69% OFF

Deal Date: 7/11 – 7/12

BUY HERE

Hasbro Preschool Deal of the Day – Play-Doh, Playskool, Baby Alive and more

+73% OFF

Deal Date: 7/11 – 7/12

BUY HERE

Hasbro Monopoly Prime Day WOW Deal – Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition

+46% OFF

Deal Date: 7/12 @ 2:00 – 3:30PM PT

BUY HERE

Hasbro NERF Prime Day WOW Deal – NERF Disruptor Elite Blaster

+47% OFF

Deal Date: 7/12 @ 2:00 – 3:30PM PT

BUY HERE

Play-Doh Prime Day WOW Deal – Play-Doh Slime 30 Pack

+74% OFF

Deal Date: 7/1

BUY HERE

Steel Series Prime Day Deals

HyperX Prime Day Deals

Motorola Amazon Prime Day Deals: