Amd Announced 8Th Generation Ryzen Pro Series Powered By Ai

AMD has announced the AMD Ryzen Pro, the 8th generation of the Ryzen processor for desktop, laptop, and mobile workstations for businesses powered by AI.

Ryzen AI powers the AMD Ryzen Pro and combines XDNA NPU, Zen 4 CPU, and RDNA 3 GPU into one as it is the first processor to integrate AI, said AMD in the press. The set of features to come with the powerful processor will be Advanced Collaboration to enable new features, better user experience, better power efficiency when using Teams and Zoom, and enabled next-generation AI applications to increase productivity. The hardware will be future-ready for AI experience today and in the future, and privacy will be improved as your data stays on the device you use.

The first AMD AI Processor announced is the Ryzen Pro 8040 series for laptop and mobile workstations. For the standard mobile, the processors available are Ryzen 5 Pro 8540U, Ryzen 5 Pro 8640U, and Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U. For the high-performance slim mobile, the available processors are Ryzen Pro 5 8640HS, Ryzen 5 Pro 8645HS, Ryzen 7 Pro 8840HS, Ryzen Pro 8845HS, and Ryzen 9 Pro 8946HS. Depending on what you could be looking for, the U models could be beneficial if you are looking for something standard or an HS model for intensive AI usage.

AMD showcased a chart to the press comparing the Intel Core Ultra 7 165U and Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor and system performance with Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U. The Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U would always outperform the Intel processors at responsiveness, multitasking, CPU performance, productivity and graphics using PCMark, and content creation using Procyon Video Editing. Focusing on a regular Team call from day to day, users can expect to receive 69% faster performance that costs 55% less power and 72% faster performance using AI, with the cost of power being less than 84% when comparing the Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U to the Intel Core Ultra processors.

Moving on from mobile processors, AMD also detailed the Ryzen Pro 8000 series for business desktop users with plenty of models to choose from, depending on the intention. The available processors are Ryzen 3 Pro 8300, Ryzen 5 Pro 8500, Ryzen 5 Pro 8600, and Ryzen 7 Pro 8700. Each model has two variations that could be chosen: the GE for low-powered desktops and the G for standard desktops. The only difference between the variations is the thread GHz, with GE having less GHz than the G processors.

In notes to the press, AMD detailed that when comparing the Intel core i7 – 14700 with AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 8700G, the Ryzen CPU would always lead to better performance at responsiveness, system, graphics using 3DMark, and productivity. However, the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 8700G performs better in Adobe Premiere Pro and rendering when focusing on content creation.

AMD Ryzen Pro series, the 8th generation of the Ryzen Processor powered by Ryzen AI, will be available starting today. The Ryzen Pro 8000 series will be on selected HP and Levono laptops and desktops for business to take their productivity to the next level and use AI for assistants.