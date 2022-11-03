How to Watch the AMD RX 7000 GPU Launch Today!

The unveiling of the new AMD RX 7000 GPU chiplet-based graphic cards is happening later today, and this is how fans can watch the AMD reveal.

Since AMD’s Q3 earnings call for 2023, the reveal of the upcoming next-generation RDNA 3 GPU has been on the horizon, and luckily for PC enthusiasts, the reveal is happening today. The event helmed by the AMD RX 7000 GPU’s will be mostly revolve around the graphic card portion of their technology lineup as opposed to revealing much else. A potential leak of the RDNA 3 GPU photo has been reported by wccftech, and can be seen below.

AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su said on the Q3 earnings call:

Gaming graphics revenue declined in the quarter based on soft consumer demand and our focus on reducing downstream GPU inventory. We will launch our next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs later this week that combine our most advanced gaming graphics architecture with 5-nanometer chiplet designs. Our high end RDNA 3 GPUs will deliver strong increases in performance and performance per watt compared to our current products and include new features supporting high resolution, high frame rate gaming. We look forward to sharing more details later this week. AMD, Dr. Lisa Su

Now appears to be the time they make the big reveal, with focus being directed at the new high-performance and energy-efficient AMD RDNA 3 architecture present in the new AMD RX 7000 GPU line.

Gamers, creators, and enthusiasts…



Join us Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET for “together we advance_gaming”, a livestream premiere to unveil the next generation of AMD graphics.



🔴Tune in to the AMD YouTube channel and sign up for an email reminder: https://t.co/07S5ZXOv5I pic.twitter.com/853Timt3BU — Radeon RX (@Radeon) October 20, 2022

The “together we advance_gaming” event hosted by AMD can be fully streamed from their YouTube channel at 4 p.m. EST, to see what’s in store for fans on their new graphics GPUs. This is of course, building on the major announcements AMD made at the beginning of the year event, CES 2022, where the then new Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 desktop graphics cards were shown.

Fans into PC gaming should key into this event, and perhaps follow AMD on their official Twitter for future updates.