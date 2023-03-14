Battlefield 2042 & COD: Modern Warfare II Are Free On Steam



Battlefield 2042 is available right now for all players on Steam at no extra cost, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is getting the same treatment from the 16th-20th.

With the recent launch of Season 4: Eleventh Hour, there’s no better time for Steam players to check out Battlefield 2042 and its four seasons of new maps, Specialists, weapons, and more. This offer also comes hot on the heels of the Return to the Class System, creating a more structured and understandable role that players are used to on the battlefield.

Battlefield 2042

Four classic and familiar classes—Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer—have returned, alongside weapon improvements, balancing, audio/visual enhancements, as well as a rework of the Breakaway map. All of these amazing updates and improvements come with Battlefield 2042 being free for now for those players who haven’t tried it out yet.

Make sure you take advantage of your chance to try out this shooter title while it’s for free on Steam—the offer ends March 16th, 2023, at 1 pm ET.

Additionally, with a Free Access period between this Thursday, March 16th, through March 20th, new players can deploy to the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 02 Reloaded map and other locations, as well as check out the Special Ops Raid Episode 01.

The Free Access period will feature a selection of Multiplayer and Special Ops experiences, including the brand-new Himmelmatt Expo map that launches tomorrow with Season 02 Reloaded and fan-favourite Shipment, along with four additional maps and a variety of game modes.

While full access to the entire game still needs a full purchase, this is a great way for players to try out the game before making the leap! Battlefield 2042 is currently 70% off for those who would like to hold onto the game, while Warzone 2.0 is free for those looking for more Call of Duty action.