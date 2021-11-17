Binge and Crytek Team-Up For Hunt: Showdown Live-Action Series

The Binge and Crytek teams are excited to announce a live-action show based in the Hunt: Showdown game world.

The new and rising video game-centric streaming service, Binge, announced their partnership with the award-winning video game developer, Crytek (Crysis, Far Cry), will be bringing a Hunt: Showdown live-action series to production. Crytek’s video game, Hunt: Showdown, has been a staple in the gaming community, winning the Best Online Experience Award at The Games Awards in 2020.

Hunt: Showdown’s world takes place in 1895 as a first-person shooter (FPS) that has intense Player vs Player vs Environment action. Players compete to complete bounties that rewards players experience points, awesome new gear and gold. It has done an amazing job blending the survival game elements with a match-based game type as it raises the stakes of not only being attacked by the AI monsters, but by other players competing to take down the creatures and hand in the prize for themselves.

Binge — Hunt: Showdown

From Binge, Allan Ungar and Vince Talenti will produce alongside Crytek’s Avni Yerli, Faruk Yerli, and Pascal Tonecker who will be added to the production as executive producers. The Crytek founder and co-CEO, Avni Yerli, shared in the excitement, “We have always known that Hunt: Showdown would look great as a live-action series. The world is dark, gritty, and immersive, and there is so much potential for many great stories to be told. We can’t wait to see what the team at Binge can create.”

Then, Ungar also added their sentiments with collaborating with Crytek, “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Crytek on this series. New players are constantly discovering Hunt: Showdown and falling in love with its bold and unique world, and we can’t wait for fans to see what we anticipate will be the first of many collaborations with Crytek.”

The feelings appear to be mutual as Binge is set to launch in 2022. Binge is also working with Nightdive Studios on the live-action System Shock series, and Ubisoft to adapt a live-action series from their video game, Driver. The new streaming platform is also working with the famous Spanish-Norwegian YouTube personality, El Rubius, to have his own show, Rubius Checkpoint, on the platform. Hunt: Showdown will be streaming exclusively on Binge with no current release date yet.