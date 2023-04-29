News

What’s Coming To Prime Video In May?

M3GAN & The Whale Coming Soon!
| April 29, 2023
With another month comes another set of new movies and TV shows on their way to Prime Video in May.

Amazon’s Prime Video is getting a ton of new shows and movies for the month of May, with recent blockbusters and award-winning films like M3GAN and The Whale coming down the pipe, as well as the premiere of new, exclusive content, such as The Gryphon and Zarna Garg: One In A Billion. David Bowie fans can also look forward to Moonage Daydream—a documentary about “one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.”

Moonage Daydream David Bowie Amazon Prime Video
Moonage Daydream

Here is everything coming to Prime Video May 2023:

  • JodiMay 1st
  • Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (Amazon Original) – May 2nd
  • Poker FaceMay 5th
  • Triangle Of Sadness (Exclusive Content) – May 5th
  • Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres (Amazon Original) – May 5th
  • M3GAN (Exclusive Content) – May 6th
  • ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes IIIMay 6th
  • CollideMay 7th
  • Bowie: Moonage Daydream (Exclusive Content) – May 10th
  • Hello Kitty: Super Style! S3 (Amazon Original) – May 10th
  • La Vida Despues Del Reality (Exclusive Content) – May 10th
  • Ride on Time S5 – May 11th
  • Dahaad S1 (Amazon Original) – May 11th
  • The EnforcerMay 12th
  • De Viaje Con Los Derbez S3 (Amazon Original) – May 12th
  • The Men’s Club Next Chapter (Exclusive Content) – May 12th
  • The Legend & Butterfly May 12th
  • Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) – May 13th
  • Veeran May 15th
  • Zarna Garg: One in A Billion (Amazon Original) – May 16th
  • Modern Love Chennai (Amazon Original) – May 17th
  • Shrek the ThirdMay 18th
  • Hobbit: The Desolation of SmaugMay 18th
  • The Ferragnez S2 (Amazon Original) – May 18th
  • NeelavelichamMay 18th
  • The Whale (Exclusive Content) – May 19th
  • RamMay 20th
  • James May: Oh Cook S2 (Amazon Original) – May 24th
  • BholaMay 24th
  • Cold PursuitMay 25th
  • SerenityMay 25th
  • A+ (Exclusive Content) – May 25th
  • The OfferingMay 26th
  • Libre De Reír (Amazon Original) – May 26th
  • Battle On Buka StreetMay 26th
  • The Gryphon (Amazon Original) – May 26th
  • Women Talking (Exclusive Content) – May 28th
  • RodeoMay 30th
  • HustleMay 30th
  • DesecrationMay 30th
  • Tiger’s TailMay 30th
  • In Bed with The PedrosMay 30th
  • SistaMay 30th
The Gryphon (Amazon Original)

Here is what’s leaving Prime Video’s in May, including:

  • WayneMay 5th
  • Peter Rabbit 2: The RunawayMay 7th
  • Commando 2: The Black Money TrailMay 19th
  • Naked SingularityMay 24th
  • Wrong TurnMay 29th
  • NoorMay 30th

Well, that’s all for the month of May! Be sure to check CGMagazine for all the updates to the Prime Video streaming service every month!

