What’s Coming To Prime Video In May?

With another month comes another set of new movies and TV shows on their way to Prime Video in May.

Amazon’s Prime Video is getting a ton of new shows and movies for the month of May, with recent blockbusters and award-winning films like M3GAN and The Whale coming down the pipe, as well as the premiere of new, exclusive content, such as The Gryphon and Zarna Garg: One In A Billion. David Bowie fans can also look forward to Moonage Daydream—a documentary about “one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.”

Moonage Daydream

Here is everything coming to Prime Video May 2023:

Jodi – May 1st

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (Amazon Original) – May 2nd

Poker Face – May 5th

Triangle Of Sadness (Exclusive Content) – May 5th

Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres (Amazon Original) – May 5th

M3GAN (Exclusive Content) – May 6th

ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III – May 6th

Collide – May 7th

Bowie: Moonage Daydream (Exclusive Content) – May 10th

Hello Kitty: Super Style! S3 (Amazon Original) – May 10th

La Vida Despues Del Reality (Exclusive Content) – May 10th

Ride on Time S5 – May 11th

Dahaad S1 (Amazon Original) – May 11th

The Enforcer – May 12th

De Viaje Con Los Derbez S3 (Amazon Original) – May 12th

The Men’s Club Next Chapter (Exclusive Content) – May 12th

The Legend & Butterfly – May 12th

Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) – May 13th

Veeran – May 15th

Zarna Garg: One in A Billion (Amazon Original) – May 16th

Modern Love Chennai (Amazon Original) – May 17th

Shrek the Third – May 18th

Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – May 18th

The Ferragnez S2 (Amazon Original) – May 18th

Neelavelicham – May 18th

The Whale (Exclusive Content) – May 19th

Ram – May 20th

James May: Oh Cook S2 (Amazon Original) – May 24th

Bhola – May 24th

Cold Pursuit – May 25th

Serenity – May 25th

A+ (Exclusive Content) – May 25th

The Offering – May 26th

Libre De Reír (Amazon Original) – May 26th

Battle On Buka Street – May 26th

The Gryphon (Amazon Original) – May 26th

Women Talking (Exclusive Content) – May 28th

Rodeo – May 30th

Hustle – May 30th

Desecration – May 30th

Tiger’s Tail – May 30th

In Bed with The Pedros – May 30th

Sista – May 30th

The Gryphon (Amazon Original)

Here is what’s leaving Prime Video’s in May, including:

Wayne – May 5th

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – May 7th

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail – May 19th

Naked Singularity – May 24th

Wrong Turn – May 29th

Noor – May 30th

Well, that’s all for the month of May! Be sure to check CGMagazine for all the updates to the Prime Video streaming service every month!