What’s Coming To Prime Video In May?

With another month comes another set of new movies and TV shows on their way to Prime Video in May.
Amazon’s Prime Video is getting a ton of new shows and movies for the month of May, with recent blockbusters and award-winning films like M3GAN and The Whale coming down the pipe, as well as the premiere of new, exclusive content, such as The Gryphon and Zarna Garg: One In A Billion. David Bowie fans can also look forward to Moonage Daydream—a documentary about “one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time.”
Here is everything coming to Prime Video May 2023:
- Jodi – May 1st
- Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? (Amazon Original) – May 2nd
- Poker Face – May 5th
- Triangle Of Sadness (Exclusive Content) – May 5th
- Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres (Amazon Original) – May 5th
- M3GAN (Exclusive Content) – May 6th
- ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III – May 6th
- Collide – May 7th
- Bowie: Moonage Daydream (Exclusive Content) – May 10th
- Hello Kitty: Super Style! S3 (Amazon Original) – May 10th
- La Vida Despues Del Reality (Exclusive Content) – May 10th
- Ride on Time S5 – May 11th
- Dahaad S1 (Amazon Original) – May 11th
- The Enforcer – May 12th
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez S3 (Amazon Original) – May 12th
- The Men’s Club Next Chapter (Exclusive Content) – May 12th
- The Legend & Butterfly – May 12th
- Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special (Exclusive Content) – May 13th
- Veeran – May 15th
- Zarna Garg: One in A Billion (Amazon Original) – May 16th
- Modern Love Chennai (Amazon Original) – May 17th
- Shrek the Third – May 18th
- Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – May 18th
- The Ferragnez S2 (Amazon Original) – May 18th
- Neelavelicham – May 18th
- The Whale (Exclusive Content) – May 19th
- Ram – May 20th
- James May: Oh Cook S2 (Amazon Original) – May 24th
- Bhola – May 24th
- Cold Pursuit – May 25th
- Serenity – May 25th
- A+ (Exclusive Content) – May 25th
- The Offering – May 26th
- Libre De Reír (Amazon Original) – May 26th
- Battle On Buka Street – May 26th
- The Gryphon (Amazon Original) – May 26th
- Women Talking (Exclusive Content) – May 28th
- Rodeo – May 30th
- Hustle – May 30th
- Desecration – May 30th
- Tiger’s Tail – May 30th
- In Bed with The Pedros – May 30th
- Sista – May 30th
Here is what’s leaving Prime Video’s in May, including:
- Wayne – May 5th
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – May 7th
- Commando 2: The Black Money Trail – May 19th
- Naked Singularity – May 24th
- Wrong Turn – May 29th
- Noor – May 30th
Well, that’s all for the month of May! Be sure to check CGMagazine for all the updates to the Prime Video streaming service every month!