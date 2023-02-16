Corsair Live Reveals Easy-To-Understand PC Building Kit Lineup That Works Like LEGOs

During the Corsair Live event today, the peripheral and component manufacturer revealed they will now sell PC Building Kits that make the process easier than ever.

For some, building your own PC sounds like a daunting task. Even after finding out what each component is and how it works, deciphering how it all fits into the case can be like working on a car’s engine, and even if you can get it figured out through online resources or a friend’s help, then you have to get Windows installed, drivers updated, and more.

Building a PC can be rewarding, but might be too much for most consumers, which is where Corsair has taken the guesswork out of the process by selling kits that come with instructions, video tutorials, Windows 11 Home, and driver updates pre-installed, as well as that stinkin’ thermal paste pre-applied. Additionally, no more incompatible parts, Corsair puts all of that together for you, so there are no surprises. With a 2-3 hours build time for newbies or about 45 minutes for pros, this couldn’t be easier.

These kits are truly comprehensive in terms of what is included to help you build. There is even a toolkit included, so builders without the proper tools can still get started. Streamer Lucky Ghost, who attended the launch event, said it was “like putting LEGOs together,” which I think most people want from the experience. The only things buyers will have to grab themselves are monitors, a mouse, and a keyboard.

Three kits are available at the launch of the product line, with a fourth “Ultra” kit coming soon that maximizes parts available on the market at this time. The Base Kit comes in at $1199, with the Pro Kit at $1699, and finally, the Elite Kit hitting $2099.

Recommended by YouTuber Dawid Does Tech Stuff, each kit lines up pretty seamlessly with the monitor you’re trying to use, with the Base Kit taking on 1080p work, Pro Kit leaning more towards 1440p, and the Elite Kit for those gamers trying to find 4k monitors. Additionally, each kit comes with a top-to-bottom, 2-year warranty.

While Intel is the main supplier for parts inside of these kits for the time being, AMD versions may be coming in the future, with colour options available, and more, as demand for those products starts to become more clear. Each build can also be upgraded, with no proprietary parts included to stop purchasers from customizing their kits further.

With Corsair’s purchase of Origin PC a few years ago, this seems to be one of the first steps in their new product offerings since then. You can win an Elite Kit of your own at the Corsair Live website.