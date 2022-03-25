Konami Announces Crimesight, A New Pvp Multiplayer Mystery Title Releasing On April 14

The ambitious title, CRIMESIGHT, is set in London 2075 and features a new addition to the PvP ‘whodunnit’ type genre of game, similar to Among Us but different.

Following the successful closed-beta, the PvP centred CRIMESIGHT‘s release is finally right around the corner. Before the anticipated launch, there will be a free demo for players to engage in, that will run on a specific timeframe right before release.

The social deduction game has a blend of different genres, featuring some aspects of the legendary board game Clue, with notes of sabotage similar to Among Us, with a narrative derived from an AI system like Psycho-Pass, seeing as how AI can predict future crimes like the cult classic anime. The narrative is as follows:

London, 2075. A cutting-edge predictive system called Foresight AI is developed to predict future crimes based on network data. As a result, crime is reduced by 90% worldwide. However, the system soon predicts an unavoidable incident, one that could steer the world on the path to ruin. Fearing the worst, Foresight AI’s developers craft a new artificial intelligence that can track down and solve the most heinous of crimes before they occur. They dub this AI “Sherlock”, after the peerless detective of classic literature. As it works on several cases, Sherlock discovers a harrowing truth: Sitting at the centre of these cases like a spider on a web is Moriarty, an AI that rivals Sherlock’s capabilities. – Konami Website

The game features a stunning anime-based art style for the characters and features many settings for potential crimes to take place. CRIMESIGHT also utilizes signature Sherlock deduction skills—in AI form—in a formulaic way for players to find the potential criminal. On the other hand, players can operate as the darker villainous side, and work with the Moriarty AI. A new cast member, the Irene AI, functions as another villainous threat to help with sabotaging the Sherlock AI team.

The Sherlock side must save the Target avatar from certain death, while the Moriarty side must allow the Killer avatar to succeed. Sleuths can investigate the official CRIMESIGHT Twitter account for more information and updates on the title as it nears launch on April 14. Fans can also visit the Steam page listing, which has the title for $19.99 on release day.