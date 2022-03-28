The Huge DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is Releasing Worldwide and is Live Now in Canada!

The massive digital comic book subscription service, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE, will finally be available worldwide, giving comic fans their fix no matter where they live.

Welcome to the Justice League, world.

The huge subscription service that features over 25,000 comics and graphic novels from the DC Universe has released a launch calendar for major countries around the world. Those in Canada don’t have to wait any longer, because the rollout of the gigantic service is today.

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE has been providing comic fans with a huge amount of quality comics at an annual fee that is affordable for fans of the house that built The Batman. DC Senior Vice President and General Manager, Anne Leung DePies said “Making DC UNIVERSE INFINITE available globally is one of our major priorities and this launch is the first of many more to come. It is one more way fans of every generation, around the world to engage with DC’s iconic Super Heroes!” in response to the ambitious worldwide launch.

The service not only houses incredible content from the legendary history of DC Comics, but releases comics six months after they hit shelves in an effort to keep their material available to the widest audience imaginable. Not only will subscribers also be able to read Batman: Year One, but digital-first comic options such as Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour.

Batman: Year One

DC UNIVERSE INFINITE also allows users to download comics on their devices to read later on, in areas where service isn’t available if fans choose. Subway choppy phone service is nothing DC Comics can’t fight against, and is a notable inclusion in the services offerings.

The DC UNIVERSE INFINITE release calendar is as follows:

Australia – March 29, 2022

New Zealand – March 29, 2022

United Kingdom – April 28, 2022

Brazil – Summer 2022

Mexico – Summer 2022

Of course, the release date in Canada is today, so those who have been waiting anxiously to read some legendary comic series’ can get to it. Fans can download the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE App on iOS or the Google Play Store, with the option to just log in on the computer through the website.

For the first 30 days of the global launch, the subscription is whittled down to lower price points, and fans who elect for these options can renew at the same price annually. The DC UNIVERSE INFINITE pricing is as follows for the first month launch: $59.99 CAD (+tax), $64.99 AUD, $64.99 NZD and £36.99 BPS a year. With prices soaring afterwards, this may be the best time to jump in. Fans can also swing over to the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Twitter for more updates and release announcements. Next stop, Mars.