Death Stranding 2 Is In The Works, According To Lead Norman Reedus

The first title that came out of Kojima Productions, Death Stranding, has finally confirmed a sequel potentially titled Death Stranding 2 is on the way thanks to a Norman Reedus interview reported on Leoedit.

There have been many slips in interviews regarding huge pieces of media, ironically done in the media, such as when Tom Holland infamously spilled the beans on some major plot points in the Avengers series of films. This time, lead actor of the original Death Stranding, Norman Reedus, has spilled tea on the potential of a Death Stranding 2 being developed.

Leoedit‘s Ilaria Urbinati asked in an interview “Okay, so you got the book going on, you’ve got the final season coming out, then the spinoff, and you’re filming Death Stranding, the video game,” to which Norman Reedus confirmed “We just started the second one.” This could have been taken out of context, but Reedus continued with “It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

Although this is by no means a formal announcement, Reedus who plays the main character, Sam Porter Bridges in the original Death Stranding would likely know well if a sequel is truly on the way. Hideo Kojima has said previously that the Death Stranding was the first “strand game,” which likely seems as though the second strand game would indeed be Death Stranding 2.

While the news comes directly from Reedus, the notion of a sequel should be taken with a grain of salt, due to no genuine announcement being given out by Hideo Kojima or the developers over at Kojima Productions. Fans who would like to stay looped in can follow either Norman Reedus or Kojima Productions on Twitter for updates on the story as they’re made.