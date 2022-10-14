Death Stranding Sequel Rumours Start Up Again As Kojima Meets With Sony

It seems like there’s always one rumour or another about what Hideo Kojima is working on, and the rumour mill has sparked up once again regarding Death Stranding 2 after Kojima Productions received a visit from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

A post from Kojima on Twitter saw him visiting with Eric Lempel and Craig Malanka, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Vice Head of Global Marketing at SIE respectively.

With Eric and Craig of SIE. pic.twitter.com/GAJhBjnhxF — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 12, 2022

Seeing as Kojima partnered with Sony on Death Stranding it’s no surprise this has led to speculation, although Kojima frequently has celebrities and members of the game industry visit his studio. Although Death Stranding was released on PC in 2020, it remains a PlayStation console exclusive.

Of course, this isn’t nearly the first rumour about Death Stranding 2, as back in May Norman Reedus seemingly confirmed work on a new game had begun. In an interview with Leo, a men’s style publication, Reedus talked about his role in Death Stranding, saying “It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

More recently, a tease by Kojima confirmed that actress Elle Fanning is going to be part of his next project. Although we don’t know which project that is, fans have heavily speculated it’s going to be the next Death Stranding. At the same time, a Kojima Productions producer tagged a post for the reveal with #deathstranding, before going back and saying they forgot a question mark at the end of the tag.

By all accounts a Death Stranding 2 is happening; it’s just a matter of when and where it’s announced. Kojima has traditionally had a close relationship with Geoff Keighley, the creator of The Game Awards, so it’s very possible we could see some sort of announcement when the show airs in December 2022.