Diablo IV to Shatter Series Tradition with Two Expansions and Continued Seasonal Updates

During an episode of their Xbox-centric show at Kinda Funny Games, the General Manager of Diablo, Rod Fergusson, sat down to discuss all things Diablo IV and mentioned that they had not one, but two expansions in the works for the isometric, action role-playing game. Additionally, he mentioned that the live-service format of Diablo IV allows for more substantial content to be included over time in seasons.

What’s compelling about this news is that both Diablo II and Diablo III only saw one expansion each, with the Lord of Destruction and Reaper of Souls, respectively. Fergusson and the teams have other plans for Diablo IV, stating, “As I sit here, we’re about to launch the main game, we’re finishing up season one, we’re working on season two, we’re working on expansion one, we’re kicking off expansion two…we’re working on that now, and we haven’t even launched the game.”

With the season-based format, Diablo IV should also see a ton of extra content throughout the years, similar to how Path of Exile has done things. Previously, Fergusson mentioned that Diablo IV’s seasons would have narrative questlines and would have richer context, rather than adding mechanics and balancing them like in Diablo III.

To be clear, D4 is a full price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences. We are committed to delivering an incredible breadth of content after launch, for years to come, anchored around optional cosmetic items & full story driven expansions. More details soon. Necro blog tomorrow! — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) June 12, 2022

Beyond the interviews with Kinda Funny Games and IGN, Rod Fergusson also emphasized the “breadth of content” coming post-launch via his personal Twitter account while also showing off everything fans can expect in a lengthy blog post and live stream on the Blizzard website. For fans of the Diablo series, getting such an incredible sequel was a great gift this year, but knowing that you’ll be able to play it for several years to come is even better!