News

Diablo IV to Shatter Series Tradition with Two Expansions and Continued Seasonal Updates

The Live-Service Format Will Allow For More Substantial Content
Steven Green | June 6, 2023
diablo4 4

General Manager of Diablo, Rod Fergusson, confirmed that Diablo IV already has two expansions in the works and several seasons of additional content in a hefty roadmap of releases going forward.

During an episode of their Xbox-centric show at Kinda Funny Games, the General Manager of Diablo, Rod Fergusson, sat down to discuss all things Diablo IV and mentioned that they had not one, but two expansions in the works for the isometric, action role-playing game. Additionally, he mentioned that the live-service format of Diablo IV allows for more substantial content to be included over time in seasons.

Ymn8268Ktzv81676573329097

What’s compelling about this news is that both Diablo II and Diablo III only saw one expansion each, with the Lord of Destruction and Reaper of Souls, respectively. Fergusson and the teams have other plans for Diablo IV, stating, “As I sit here, we’re about to launch the main game, we’re finishing up season one, we’re working on season two, we’re working on expansion one, we’re kicking off expansion two…we’re working on that now, and we haven’t even launched the game.”

With the season-based format, Diablo IV should also see a ton of extra content throughout the years, similar to how Path of Exile has done things. Previously, Fergusson mentioned that Diablo IV’s seasons would have narrative questlines and would have richer context, rather than adding mechanics and balancing them like in Diablo III.

Beyond the interviews with Kinda Funny Games and IGN, Rod Fergusson also emphasized the “breadth of content” coming post-launch via his personal Twitter account while also showing off everything fans can expect in a lengthy blog post and live stream on the Blizzard website. For fans of the Diablo series, getting such an incredible sequel was a great gift this year, but knowing that you’ll be able to play it for several years to come is even better!

File Under: Activision Blizzard, Diablo, Rod Fergusson
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

thumb 32EF4968 9D9A 4AB5 83BC 3DBC7C61D1A1

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) Review

Despite the overreliance of nostalgia and a bland third act, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts…

The Devil Comes at Night Keeps Canadian Horror Alive

The Devil Comes at Night Keeps Canadian Horror Alive

CGMagazine spoke with The Devil Comes at Night Writer/Director Scott Leaver and Writer/Actor Adrienne…

ipad 3

Apple iPad Pro (6th gen) Review

The iPad Pro approaches overkill for the average consumer, but professional creatives may want to…

ss bb9f894404072c69f3e65f2eec326eca92544fd7

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie (PC) Review

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie is another joyous re-release of a beloved game…

avermedia-mingle-bar-review

AVerMedia Mingle Bar Review

The AVerMedia Mingle Bar is a fantastic business solution for video conferencing, with audio and…