Doctor Who To Stream Exclusively on Disney Plus

BBC Partners with Disney+ as Exclusive Home for Doctor Who
| October 25, 2022
The BBC just announced a partnership with Disney+ that will make the streaming service the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who.

Just days after the surprise reveal that David Tennant would return as the Doctor, the producers of the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who announced a partnership between the BBC and Disney+ to stream the show exclusively outside the U.K. and Ireland. The BBC will continue to air the show in the U.K. and Ireland.

You can view the official tweet and the new 2023 Doctor Who logo below.

Producer Russell T Davies commented on the new partnership, saying:

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK.”

In the past, the new Doctor has always been played by a new actor. In the case of the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa had already been announced as her replacement. However, when Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated at the end of last Sunday’s 90-minute episode, she transformed into David Tennant, who had previously played the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010.

Speaking about his return to the character, Tennant told BBC News: “What a lovely, lovely thing to get to revisit something that was such a wonderful, happy, significant time in my life.”

Tennant’s version of the Time Lord will star in a series of 60th-anniversary Doctor Who specials beginning in 2023. After that, Gatwa will take on the mantle of the Fifteenth Doctor.

The new Doctor Who episodes starring Tennant and then Gatwa will premiere on BBC and Disney+ starting in late 2023.

You can check out the Teaser Trailer for Doctor Who below.

YouTube video


