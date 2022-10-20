Epic Games Brings Fallout 3 & Evoland for Free!

Fallout 3: Game Of The Year Edition and Evoland: Legendary Edition are available on the Epic Games Store for free right now!

The Epic Games store rotated its freebies again and some exciting things are dangling in front of us. If you don’t already have these games in your grasp, what are you waiting for?

For free this week, Fallout 3: Game Of The Year Edition includes all five of its DLC packs. if you get the game, you can expect to see: Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta!

“Prepare for the Future™ Experience the most acclaimed game of 2008 like never before with Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. Create a character of your choosing and descend into a post-apocalyptic world where every minute is a fight for survival”

But Epic Games is making sure we don’t get bored with their free video games, as the Epic Games store usually gives us two or three games per week. This is not the only thing they’re offering us this week.

Evoland: Legendary Edition is also a sweet treat for us on the Epic Games site as the bundle comes with both Evoland: A Short Story Of Adventure Video Games Evolution, the first in the series and Evoland II: A Slight Case Of Spacetime Continuum Disorder, the second.

“Evoland: Legendary Edition brings you two great and unique RPGs, with their graphic style and gameplay changing as you progress through the game!”

From today until October 27th, 2022, these games are available for no cost, so Prepare for the future by relishing in the free things in life now and get your hands on a copy of Evoland: Legendary Edition and Fallout 3: Game Of The Year Edition, it’s really not something anyone should miss out on.

Keep in mind that their free games rotate every Thursday, so after this offer keep your eyes peeled for more! Saturnalia and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus are free next week!