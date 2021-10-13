Fallout 3 Players Are Free, No More Dependencies Required

Fallout 3 fans can breathe again from the tiresome trouble of uninstalling an outdated program.

There’s nothing worse than being forced to install other programs you don’t need along with the program you actually paid for. It’s safe to say, no one wants to install an additional, unheard of web browser along with the installation. Bethesda brings great news for Fallout 3 vault dwellers as Microsoft’s Games for Windows Live (GFWL) service is no longer required to be installed with the game. On the game’s Steam page, Bethesda posted in a forum that the game “no longer installs Games for Windows Live dependencies.” They also recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the game to ensure GFWL is gone for good.

Holy shit, they actually fixed Fallout 3. pic.twitter.com/XwysHPHOll — The Photoshop Guy ? (@Photoshop_Gy) October 12, 2021

Dating back to the rave of Xbox 360 in 2007, Microsoft’s GFWL was spawned with Windows Vista, providing PC players the ability to track Xbox achievements and use the social features that Xbox 360 players could use. It doesn’t even compare to Xbox Game Bar or the Xbox Console Companion found on today’s computers. The service inevitably tanked by 2014 and publishers and developers removed the requirements of GFWL.

The most infuriating part of the service was the idea that PC players playing games like Fallout 3 would have to pay for the same subscription service for multiplayer that Xbox players bought, but if you had an Xbox subscription from playing on one’s Xbox, it would also carryover onto the PC version of the game. This was horrible for PC players because they would be paying for multiplayer services while other PC games that didn’t require GFWL would get to play online for free.

It might be a good time to get back into Fallout 3 with the wonderful news of no longer needing to see that hideous GFWL interface anymore. Many other games like GTA IV also received the same treatment of removing the dependent software requirement. The time to re-enter the Wasteland, GWL-free is now.