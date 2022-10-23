Big Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Anime Film US IMAX Screenings Coming December

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 will invite fans in the United States to the big screen where there will be limited IMAX screenings.

Neon Genesis Evangelion fans in the United States are in for a treat just before Christmas! This week, GKIDS announced how they have added IMAX screenings across the nation for Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time—for three exclusive days in December. So far, they have announced the screening days of December 6, 8 and 11.

Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time was released in Japan on March 8, 2022, and became one of the year’s highest-grossing films for the country. Looking back on the history of the series, the original television series was created by Japanese animator, Hideaki Anno, in 1995 under the original name, Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The series has been known as one of the most influential and thought-provoking anime series of all time. The story of Shinji Ikari has been a staple of many of the common anime tropes and prominent examples for trendsetting series of the modern day. While the show had a rough time when it originally aired, mainly due to having a low budget and Anno had to work with what he had as best he could.

Fans have tried for years to support the creator in order for him to provide audiences the proper way the show was meant to be enjoyed. That was when the 2000s brought about the “Rebuild” film series. Essentially, this reboot of the series was a cinematic retelling of the show, but with some changes and a significantly higher budget and picture quality.

The first of the Rebuild films was Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), followed by Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance (2009), Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo (2012), and reached a climatic end in the fourth and final film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time (2022). Yes, that is correct. It took ten years for the final film to finally grace the eyes of Eva fans.

Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots have to save the world from chaos in this epic conclusion to the film series. Here is the synopsis provided:

“Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari’s improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan.”

CGMagazine has already reviewed the film, and noted “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 is the longest and at times the most lore-filled of the entire Rebuild saga.”

Tickets for all showings of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 will be available online on November 2nd and participating theatre box offices.