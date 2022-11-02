Masters of the Universe Gets Fall Guys Ready For The Power of Beanskull Event

News

Masters of the Universe Is Here to Fall
| November 2, 2022
Masters of the Universe is falling right into Fall Guys with The Power of Beanskull playable event.

In the newest Fall Guys playable event, players must collect He-man’s Sword of Power and Skeletor’s Havoc Staff to gain points along with completing challenges and unlocking rewards. The event will run from November 3rd to the 5th. Also, the squad show will have Ethernia-themed collectables from all levels.

You can find the Fall Guys X Masters of the Universe The Power of Beanskull event trailer below:

The preview for this event shows different obstacles players must get around along the Blunderdome and will run from November 3rd to the 7th. It begins TOMORROW, I hope everyone is ready!

Fall Guys’ The Power of Beanskull event rewards include:

  1. “I have the Power!” Nickname
  2. “The Power of Grayskull” Nameplate
  3. “Alpha and Omega” Pattern
  4. “Prince of Eternia” Wearable (ie. He-Man’s hair and eyebrows. Yes, really)
  5. Kudos

For those newer to Fall Guys, it is a free-to-play battle royale style game that has become increasingly more popular via Twitch since its 2020 release. Created by Mediatonic, the competitive free-for-all is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC and is fun for all ages.

Masters of the Universe has now joined the game with new beans and gear in this new event. He-man is the main protagonist from the franchise, who has superhuman strength, with Skeletor being the big bad guy. Masters of the Universe joins past Fall Guys crossovers like Godzilla, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bomberman and Ratchet & Clank.

Along with these event rewards, there is a heap of things coming to the game like five new Costumes (He-Man, Teela, Battlecat, Orko and Skeletor) and other nostalgic cosmetics like ‘Skeletor’s Cackle’ Emote and the ‘I Have the Power’ Celebration.

To add to this exciting event, Mattel is releasing a set of Masters of the Universe action figures (ready for pre-order on November 3rd). This limited-edition multipack includes figures of He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and Battle Cat as Fall Guy Beans in a chunky 3.5” scale.

