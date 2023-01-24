Fallout 76 Update 1.72 Illegal Weapon Mod Removal Out Today

Fallout 76 servers will be under maintenance as update 1.72 will be patched in, mainly eliminating illegal weapon mods.

Bethesda just released the Fallout 76 update 1.72 for today’s patch on all platforms. While the patch and maintenance will contain no new content, it will be fixing a lot of bugs and adding some stability and weapon adjustments. This patch would be including the removal of illegal weapon mods announced back in November. Also, this weekend will have a special Treasure Hunter Mole miners event.

The 14GB update will essentially be a system that detects any weapon mod attachments that do not naturally belong to the weapon or cannot be obtained within the gameplay. While this would not impact most players, it will change some gameplay factors, such as the removal of some weapons with mods, due to balance adjustments. The weapons included Stalkers Shovel’s and Explosive Energy Weapons.

The blog Fallout 76: Inside the Vault explained that the removals and balance changes were implemented to provide a level playing field for all players in Events, Daily Op’s, Scorched Earth and more. It reiterated that all players must adhere to the EULA rules and regulations and Fallout 76’s Terms of Service.

Here are some of the highlight changes to some of the existing weapons:

Assault Rifles will now correctly have the Rifle classification regardless of how it is modded.

Explosive bullets now only apply to bullets. (Railway Spikes excluded.)

Handy Buzz Blade’s will have greatly reduced VATS AP consumption.

Radium Rifles will have an increased rate to learn mods when scrapping.

Gunpowder is now categorized as junk/scrap.

Apparently, the official patch notes have yet to be updated but should be mentioned within the current maintenance window. The patch has begun since 10 a.m. ET. In other news, this weekend Fallout 76 will be hosting its Treasure Hunter Mole miners event across the Appalachia areas in search of Legendary Items and epic loot.

Players are encouraged to listen to the distinct radio sounds nearby to locate them and snag their Mole Miner Pails for themselves! If players want to be a bit more peaceful, they can purchase Mole Miner Pails for caps at any Train Station Vendor. After players have stocked up on Legendary Items, don’t forget to jump into a Double Mutation Daily Ops. Completing a Daily Ops with these doubled mutations can be more difficult, but it also comes with increased rewards.

The weekend event will begin on Thursday, January 26, 12:00 p.m. ET and conclude on Monday, January 30, 12:00 p.m. ET. For more information and live updates, Bethesda recommended checking out their support Twitter account or checking the status on their website.