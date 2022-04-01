Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1 Gets an Adventurous New Trailer and Details

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest Letter From the Producer Live revealed a rollicking new trailer for Patch 6.1, along with a release date of April 12, 2022.

The trailer provides some small snippets of footage for the new main quest in Final Fantasy XIV, plus side quests, new Alliance Raid, and more. This Final Fantasy XIV patch promises to be a massive update that not only adds new content but some job changes as well. You can see the full trailer down below.

The major addition of Patch 6.1 is the first continuation of the Main Scenario Quest since the finale of the Endwalker expansion. Titled “A Newfound Adventure,” here’s how the official site describes the new story continuation “With despair silenced and hope restored, the Scions of the Seventh Dawn step back into the shadows, their star’s hero to don the mantle of simple adventurer once more. Eager heart never idle, ’tis not long before the Warrior of Light hearkens unto journey’s call…”

In addition to the MSQ, Patch 6.1 will also see the addition of the new Alliance Raid, titled “Myths of the Realm.” This raid series finally delves into one of the biggest mysteries in the world of FFXIV, the identity of the pantheon of gods known as “The Twelve.”

From the official site here’s a list of the major new features and additions coming in FFXIV Patch 6.1:

New Main Scenario Quests

New Sidequests – Tataru’s Grand Endeavor (Patch 6.1x)

New Tribe Quests – The Arkasodara (Patch 6.15)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.15)

Omega: Beyond the Rift (Patch 6.1x)

Improvements to A Realm Reborn Main Scenario Quests (Patch 2.0 Only)

Duty Support System

New Dungeon

New Trial – The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria

New Unreal Trial – Ultima’s Bane

New Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm, Part 1: Aglaia

New Ultimate Duty – Dragonsong’s Reprise (Patch 6.11)

New PvP Content – Crystalline Conflict

New Custom Deliveries – Ameliance (Patch 6.15)

New Residential District – Empyreum

Adventurer Plates (beta version)

The Unending Codex

Data Center Travel (Patch 6.18)

Additional New Game+ Chapters

Dreamfitting (Online Store Try-on Feature)

New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

Make sure to head over to the special site for even more information and screenshots.