Fire Emblem Rumours, A New Game Might Be Announced Soon

The return of Lucina, Roy or any other Fire Emblem characters may be imminent. Rumours have pointed out that a new game for the franchsie is currently in the works and might already be wrapping up at Intelligent Systems. It has been almost three years since Fire Emblem: Three Houses debuted on the Nintendo Switch in 2019, so it would not be unheard of for a new title to come out soon. The gaming industry insider, Emily Rodgers, made a post on Famiboards.com that confirmed the rumours and that the game may be out as early as October later this year.

Rodgers wrote, “Will it be an October 2022 release or an early 2023 release (February/March)? I’ve mentioned before that this game is nearly finished with its development. [Intelligent Systems] has had over 3+ years to develop this game, and they received assistance from a support studio.” This was some solid evidence that the game could be almost done, or at least mostly done.

She also brought up Xenoblade Chronicles and Bayonetta 3 being in Nintendo’s lineup of games coming out as well, so Nintendo may “move FE to early 2023.” However, it has not been unheard of for Nintendo to release multiple titles for the same franchise in quick succession. Rodgers mentioned, “Let’s rewind the clock back to the year 2017. During that year, Nintendo released TWO Fire Emblem games: Fire Emblem Warriors and Fire Emblem Echoes. Who says history can’t repeat itself again?”

Maybe history will repeat itself, as Nintendo announced earlier this month that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is coming to the Switch on June 24, 2022. So, maybe the October 2022 release of another Fire Emblem game could happen to follow the trend of 2017.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Three Hopes looked to focus more on real-time combat in the Dynasty Warriors style versus the traditional strategy and turn-based combat found in previous games. Perhaps, the new title will complement this action-packed style with the more traditional style—offering alternatives or additions for players to experience the Fire Emblem characters from Three Houses.

While there is a lot of speculation on release dates, the news coming out of the Intelligent Systems camp working on a new game is evident, and hopefully an announcement should be coming out sometime soon or closer to the release of Three Hopes. Either way, Fire Emblem fans will be getting at least one great title in 2022…but come on, Nintendo, give us more (but take your time too)!