Fortnite Leak Details Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins

Eren Yeager Joins In On The Fun
| March 3, 2023
Leaked information on the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass reveals a tantalizing array of eight character skins.

Thanks to the efforts of Fortnite content creators such as Shiina, the identities of all playable characters for the forthcoming season have been unveiled. A revealing tweet from the duo showcases a lineup of several beloved original Fortnite characters, among them a reimagined version of apparent fan-favourite Drift. As is typical of Fortnite‘s modus operandi, Epic has also brought a well-known character into the fold: Eren Yeager, the protagonist of popular anime sensation Attack on Titan.

The much-anticipated Attack on Titan skin is just the beginning, as the game’s developers have teased the arrival of other Attack on Titan-inspired features. While it remains unclear whether the game will feature a location based on the manga or anime, sources suggest that the upcoming season will feature equipment from the anime that works similarly to Spider-Man’s web-shooter.

It’s widely speculated that Season 2 will begin on March 10, the day after the conclusion of Season 1. With Season 4 of the anime hitting streaming services on March 4, the timing of this crossover could not be more perfect, and Epic and its partners are clearly working closely to make these events hit as hard as possible.

If that wasn’t enough, according to insider source Hypex, Fortnite fans could also expect Resident Evil skins for fan-favourite characters Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield to make an appearance in Season 2. While it appears that these skins won’t be part of the Battle Pass, players are still eagerly anticipating the opportunity to play as their favourite Resident Evil characters in a new and exciting way.

For more updates on Fortnite, you can check out the latest details on Adonis Creed joining the game, along with all of our other up-to-the-minute coverage to never miss out on the action.

File Under: Attack on Titan, Fortnite
