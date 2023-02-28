Fortnite Welcomes Adonis Creed Onto The Battle Bus!

Continuing its tour through possibly every gaming and film franchise, Fortnite has added Adonis Creed from the Creed film franchise to close out Chaper 4 Season 1.

Closing out the latest season of Fortnite Battle Royale is the addition of Adonis Creed, from the film series Creed, landing on The Citadel Chapter 4 island. Considering the Epic Games juggernaut continues to bring huge licenses to Battle Royale, the addition of a primary melee fighter should no longer be confusing after the addition of huge anime characters from licenses like My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball. Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first Creed to join the battle, as Ezio Auditore also made his way to Fortnite back in March 2022.

The likeness of Michael B. Jordan is, of course, going to be used in the Fortnite addition, which means fans can put the face of Erik Killmonger against the Black Panther again, but from different franchises, on the field of Battle Royale, considering the King of Wakanda has already previously been added to the Fortnite universe.

Fortnite X Creed Inclusions

Adonis Creed Outfit (Default and Blue Trunks Main Event Styles)

Bionic Creed Outfit Style (Packed Punch Blue and Packed Punch Orange Styles)

Heavy Bag Back Bling

Knockout Pick Pickaxe

Target Training Emote

Creed’s Gloves Spray

With the announcement of a new inclusion comes awesome new ‘Creed Quests’ players can embark on to obtain some of the drip the release brings, as well as necessary XP bonuses. A Creed Cup will take place on March 1, which will grant fans a chance to earn the new CREED Brand Spray for earning at least eight points during the event. The Creed Cup will feature a Solo Zero Build ruleset, with each elimination netting a player one point, all the way to a Victory Royale netting a whopping 30 points!

Adonis Creed enters the Fortnite item shop starting on March 2 and will last until March 9th. the official Creed Cup rules can be found on the Fortnite website as well for aspiring champions.