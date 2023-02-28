News

Fortnite Welcomes Adonis Creed Onto The Battle Bus!

Championship Bout
| February 28, 2023
fortnite welcomes creed onto the battle bus for battle royale chapter 4 season 1 23022802

Continuing its tour through possibly every gaming and film franchise, Fortnite has added Adonis Creed from the Creed film franchise to close out Chaper 4 Season 1.

Closing out the latest season of Fortnite Battle Royale is the addition of Adonis Creed, from the film series Creed, landing on The Citadel Chapter 4 island. Considering the Epic Games juggernaut continues to bring huge licenses to Battle Royale, the addition of a primary melee fighter should no longer be confusing after the addition of huge anime characters from licenses like My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball. Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first Creed to join the battle, as Ezio Auditore also made his way to Fortnite back in March 2022.

Fortnite Welcomes Creed Onto The Battle Bus For Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 23022802 1

The likeness of Michael B. Jordan is, of course, going to be used in the Fortnite addition, which means fans can put the face of Erik Killmonger against the Black Panther again, but from different franchises, on the field of Battle Royale, considering the King of Wakanda has already previously been added to the Fortnite universe.

Fortnite X Creed Inclusions

  • Adonis Creed Outfit (Default and Blue Trunks Main Event Styles)
  • Bionic Creed Outfit Style (Packed Punch Blue and Packed Punch Orange Styles)
  • Heavy Bag Back Bling
  • Knockout Pick Pickaxe
  • Target Training Emote
  • Creed’s Gloves Spray
Fortnite Welcomes Creed Onto The Battle Bus For Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 23022802 2

With the announcement of a new inclusion comes awesome new ‘Creed Quests’ players can embark on to obtain some of the drip the release brings, as well as necessary XP bonuses. A Creed Cup will take place on March 1, which will grant fans a chance to earn the new CREED Brand Spray for earning at least eight points during the event. The Creed Cup will feature a Solo Zero Build ruleset, with each elimination netting a player one point, all the way to a Victory Royale netting a whopping 30 points!

Adonis Creed enters the Fortnite item shop starting on March 2 and will last until March 9th. the official Creed Cup rules can be found on the Fortnite website as well for aspiring champions.

File Under: Creed, Fortnite
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

strongthe last clockwinder psvr 2 reviewstrong 23022802

The Last Clockwinder (PSVR 2) Review

Short, sweet and smart, The Last Clockwinder is a VR puzzler which creatively uses cloning to help players automate machines…
bayonetta origins cereza and the lost demon preview 23022702 1

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Preview – A Beautiful Entry to the Franchise

CGMagazine takes a first look at Nintendo and SEGA's Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon to see how the…
strayed lights preview 23022202 1

Strayed Lights is Shaping Up – Game Preview

Strayed Lights is an atmospheric action-adventure with fluid combat and an intricate world imbued with mystery.
ryzen 9 7950x3d cpu review 23022702

Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU Review

In spite of some issues with setup and productivity performance, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D has managed to topple other CPUs…
xiaomi 13 pro smartphone review 23022402 5

Xiaomi 13 Pro Smartphone Review

I can’t deny the power behind the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone and would recommend it to both the hardcore users…