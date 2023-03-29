Exciting Fortnite Spring Breakout Event Happens This Week!

As the weather warms up, so does Fortnite, and this week is the first ever exciting Fortnite Spring Breakout Event for 2023, and we have fans covered with details.

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 marches on, Epic Games continues to add eggs-citing events to the title. For the first time, they’ve implemented the Fortnite Spring Breakout Event for 2023, and they’ve brought a wealth of Easter and Spring related goodies for aspiring combatants to earn through the event runtime. This, of course, includes a Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup, new pickaxes, skins and more.

First off, the event brings some new quests with it, and with quests are some solid FREE earnable items. If on Thursday, April 1, you complete the first Legendary Quest from Webster — a new NPC introduced for the Spring Breakout Event — you can unlock the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe, a yellow emblazoned beat stick to show off your participation in the event. The Egg launcher also makes a smashing return to battle island, with findable eggs that will make you jump higher on contact.

The Fortnite Spring Breakout Event then details the timing of their new Spring Cup with “Filling in for Friday Night Bragging Rights, the Spring Breakout Cup on Friday, April 2, brings Duos competition back into action. You and your Duos teammate will have 3 hours to complete up to 10 matches to earn points. The top-performing Duos in each server region will be among the first to get the Webster Outfit and Mecha-Feathers Back Bling.” But be warned, players have to be account level 30 to participate and have 2FA enabled, which fans can find a handy guide to enable here.

The shop will also have some returning fan favourites for the event, with Bunny Brawler, Rabbit Raider, and Quackling making a return. The Fortnite Spring Breakout Event will start on March 30, and fans can swing over to the Fortnite blog for more info regarding the event.