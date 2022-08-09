Garena Free Fire Update Ob36 Brings A Host Of New Content For Fans

Garena Free Fire cant stop wont stop on trailblazing the battle royale genre, and with millions of daily users it continues to bring notable updates to fans with the new OB36.

As the heatwave of Summer ’22 continues, so does the massively popular Free Fire updates put out to the millions of concurrent players looking to engage in survival battle royale goodness, and following one of their latest crossovers with Assassin’s Creed, update OB36 seeks to raise the bar on what’s coming to Garena Free Fire in the near future.

Following the July 20th update, OB35 which also notably improved upon the UI for a better experience, this new OB36 will bring a wealth of weapons, skins to personalize the player’s experience, characters, maps, and much more. Obviously, updates to the already successful formula will include small gameplay fixes with the goal of making Garena Free Fire better for all fans.

What’s more, is the folks over at 111dots studio put out free codes to fire into the redeem bar to net players and fans free swag to outfit players with some of the latest skins the title puts out. The codes can include free skins, weapons, diamonds, and pets in-game. It is definitely worth noting that while these codes are provided by the Garena Free Fire team, once it is redeemed by too many players it will just stop working. Fans looking to claim free in-game gear better act fast with the following codes:

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 2022

RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

FF10-HXQB-BH2J

X99-TK56X-DJ4X

FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E

HAYA-TOAV-U76V

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX

FFIC-JGW9-NKYT

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

FFPL-UED9-3XRT

TJ57-OSSD-N5AP

PACJ-JTUA-29UU

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

QA97-CXS2-JOFO

W73D-61AW-NGL2

UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

Z2FB-HASU-3VXS

4UBY-XPTW-ERES

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

26JT-3G6R-QVAV

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

RHUV-SWWV-N9G4

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

NLCB-6S92-K2DE

Fans of Garena Free Fire can redeem codes by following these handy steps as outlined last January.

– Once you are on the official Free Fire redemption website, you can log in to your account.

– If you have an account through a third-party app like Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID or a Twitter account, you can do that as well.

– Afterwards, you should see a text box where you can type or copy and paste the codes in. Then, click confirm and there should be a message that confirms that the code has been successful.

-Lastly, you can repeat the process from Step 3 for all the other codes.

Following the official North America Free Fire Twitter account isn’t a bad idea either to stay updated with all the exciting drops regarding 111dots’ hot battle royale title.