Gearbox Publishing Unveiled Homeworld 3 2024 Content Roadmap

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive have just unveiled the Content Roadmap for their upcoming RTS, Homeworld 3.

With the release of the game next month, the developers have revealed a roadmap today detailing what sorts of content and updates fans can expect for the rest of the year. Some updates include additional content to War Games, a replayable roguelike mode that can be played both solo and coop with up to 3 players in a room.

Homeworld 3, developed by Blackbird Interactive, is the third game in the sci-fi RTS series, and it is a sequel to Homeworld 2, which was originally released back in September 2003. Following the events of the previous games, Karan S’Jet has disappeared, and a mysterious scourge known as the Anomaly has spread throughout the galaxy, threatening the lives of all. Over a hundred years have passed since Karan’s disappearance, and now it is up to her successor, Imogen S’jet, to defeat the threat of the Anomaly.

Homeworld 3 will be very similar to its predecessors, keeping gameplay consistent for long-time fans of the series. The game is developed by some of the original team from studio Relic, such as design director Rob Cunningham and Homeworld Cataclysm writer, Martin Cirulis. The gameplay will involve controlling a fleet of starships as the Mothership. The Mothership can construct starships in the form of units to use in battle. Destruction of the Mothership leads to a game over. Homeworld 3 will offer an extensive single-player campaign alongside an online multiplayer mode where players can compete against each other in strategic battles.

Aside from what is mentioned above. The roadmap the developers have created showcased free updates alongside paid DLC. Key updates for the 2024 roadmap include:

June Free Content Drop : 10 new challenges and artifacts.

: 10 new challenges and artifacts. July Paid DLC : New playable faction, 2 new fleets, a faction emblem and 10 new challenges.

: New playable faction, 2 new fleets, a faction emblem and 10 new challenges. August Free Content Drop : 10 new challenges, 5 new artifacts and a new map.

: 10 new challenges, 5 new artifacts and a new map. October Paid DLC : New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets and faction emblem

: New playable faction, new faction-starting fleets and faction emblem Fourth Quarter Free Content Drop (timing TBD): New challenges, map and more new content.

It has been over 20 years since the release of Homeworld 2. The first two games were released to critical acclaim, winning many rewards, such as Game of the Year by IGN and PC Gamer. Homeworld was also nominated for Computer Game of the Year in 1999 by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, which also organizes the D.I.C.E. Awards.

Homeworld is regarded by many to be the first RTS game to make full use of its 3D environment and is still used as a framework for many other RTS games that would come after it. After many years of waiting following the release of the Homeworld Remastered Collection, fans of the series will finally be able to play the next installment in the Homeworld series. Homeworld 3 will be released on PC on May 13, 2024. Fans can look forward to more announcements in the coming weeks in anticipation of the release.