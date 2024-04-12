Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Brings Arlecchino & A New Area Of Fontaine

Today, the team at HoYoVerse has decided to drop a trailer of Genshin Impact version 4.6 just before its launch on April 24, and Arlecchino is playable.

Genshin Impact version 4.6 is titled “Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades,” and like other version updates, 4.6 is bringing a new playable character, Arlecchino (who will also be featured as a weekly boss), and a new underwater empire will emerge as a new area in Fontaine. The trailer showcasing all of what’s in store for version 4.6 can be seen below.

As the Genshin Impact trailer revealed, Arlecchino, the fourth Fatui Harbinger, is arriving as a fully playable party member. As a 5-star Pyro polearm wielder, she deploys a “Bond of Life” mechanic that prevents an adversary from receiving healing. This mechanic also sets a bar above Arlecchino’s life bar called the “Bond of Life” gauge, and once the gauge is equal to or greater than her health, her attacks will do a lot more damage using non-overrideable Pyro and consume the gauge.

To maintain the Bond of Life gauge, travellers will have to collect Blood-Debt Directives as Arlecchino. It’s worth noting that as a team member, Arlecchino can only receive healing during combat through her unique Elemental Burst talent. This mechanic will also be apparent in the Genshin Impact version 4.6 weekly boss fight, where Arlecchino will impose the Blood-Debt Directives on the player’s party, and it will stop healing.

Genshin Impact version 4.6 also brings Remuria, an underwater empire region that has just emerged in Fontaine that adventurers can explore. Elsewhere on Inazuma’s Watatsumi Island, players can help set up for the “Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness,” which will allow fans to play a new rhythm game, edit their own version, and share them as codes with other players. If lucky, fans can snag the new Nightwind Horn instrument.

Genshin Impact version 4.6 arrives on April 24, and fans can head to the HoYoVerse site for more info before the release.