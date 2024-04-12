Google Is Bringing Gemini Ultra AI To OnePlus Phones Later This Year

OnePlus, one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in China, has announced that it will integrate Google’s most powerful AI model, Gemini Ultra, into its devices.

Announced at Google Cloud Next ‘24, OnePlus is also aiming to be one of the first to launch features based on the Gemini Ultra platform on their smartphones later this year. Gemini Ultra is a generative AI model similar to OpenAI’s GPT-4 with the goal of understanding and executing large amounts of information on devices such as massive multitask language understanding (MMLU). Regarding comparisons to GPT-4, it scored higher than it in most facets related to MMLU.

Gemini Ultra is the most powerful AI that Google has to offer, and no smartphone, including Google’s own flagship, Google Pixel 8 Pro, has yet to implement it. Instead, Gemini Nano, the base model of the AI platform, is currently used in Google’s smartphones. With the announcement of implementing Gemini Ultra into OnePlus and Oppo devices, OnePlus phones will become the leading devices for AI capability.

Alongside the AI model, OnePlus and Oppo will both integrate Google’s Cloud AI products into their phones. Many AI features that are available for the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8, such as summarizing news and audio, will come to both company’s phones. Generative AI capabilities will also be included, allowing users to create all sorts of content, including social media content. The phones might also get features such as generative photo editing and chat assist that already exist on Samsung and Google devices.

They also announced AI Eraser, a tool similar to the Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos. This feature is powered by the company’s AndesGPT LLM, enabling users to seamlessly remove and generate objects in photos using the Photo Gallery app. This feature will be available for OnePlus 11/12, OnePlus Open and OnePlus Nord CE 4 later this month.

There was no confirmed date for when Gemini Ultra will be available for OnePlus and Oppo devices, however OnePlus during the announcement said that a full list of supported devices and features will be revealed later in 2024. The likely suspects for Gemini Ultra are OnePlus and Oppo’s current flagships. Users can look forward to more announcements in the coming months.