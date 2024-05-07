Google Pixel 8a To Arrive On Shelves May 14

Google has announced that the Google Pixel 8a will hit shelves on May 14 with a vibrant design, powerful performance and cutting-edge Google AI.

The Google Pixel 8a comes with a wide range of features at an affordable price for those looking to get the latest Google Pixel but at the right price for them. Some of the memorable features to look out for are the easy-to-use interface, an audio emoji, creative wallpaper, a helpful widget, a camera with the assistance of AI, and a long-lasting battery as it runs on the Google Tensor G3, the A-Series fastest chip available as of now.

Focusing on the build quality of the Google Pixel 8a, it has a durable frame and scratch-resistant Actua display made from recycled materials to be environmentally conscious. Not only is the build of the phone stylish with its resilient design, but it also comes in a selection of colors to choose from such as Aloe, Bay, Obsidian and Porcelain to match your outfit or events.

For those who are into specs: the display is a 6.1-inch Actua display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2400 OLED up to 120 Hz, 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, 128/256 GB storage, Google Tensor G3 processor chip, dual SIM, fingerprint and face unlock authentication. Focus on the camera lens: it comes with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens for the rear camera, a 13-megapixel front camera, 4K and 1080p recording at 30 to 60 FPS from the rear camera and 4K and 1080p at 30 FPS for the front camera.

Expanding on the camera and recording comes with a huge list of features to utilize to make your photos and videos stand out. Some of the fun features users can look out for are:

Best Take: Create the group photo you want as you can choose what you think is the best expression for everyone in the photo series.

Magic Editor: Editing photos with ease right from your phone as you can reposition and resize subjects and change the background from presets.

Photo Unblur: Sharpen your photos so that they can remain clear for you instead of being hazy from your memories.

Audio Magic Eraser: Remove distracting sounds in your video like winds to create a crisp and clear audio.

Not only will Google Pixel users have the ability to use these features, but there are many more to utilize and explore as you capture photos, record, and edit right from your phone as you travel the world.

The Google Pixel 8a powered by Google Tensor G3, pushes new boundaries with the assistance of AI. A key feature included with AI is Gemini as it lets you type, talk, and add images on the go from writing a note or planning an occasion, a Call Assist feature to filter out unwanted calls, a Clear Calling to ensure the conversation remains crystal clear in a busy area, and many more!

For those looking to purchase the Google Pixel 8a, it will be available on shelves on May 14th, 2024 at $679.00 (CAD) for 128GB and $759.00 (CAD) for 256GB.

With a resilient yet stylish design and a powerful performance with AI assistance, the Google Pixel 8a will be released on May 14th for those who wish to get a Pixel phone but at an affordable price. To learn about the phone before the release, make sure to visit Google Blog!