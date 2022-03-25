Rockstar Announced GTA+ Paid Membership for GTA Online

Rockstar Games has announced a new monthly subscription service for GTA Online, exclusively for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

GTA+ will launch on March 29, and for a $5.99 monthly subscription fee, players can get a variety of benefits in the online game. An announcement post for the service says players can cancel their membership at any time. As noted above, this subscription is currently only going to be available for players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so even players on PC won’t have the option of signing up.

Each month will bring a host of different benefits, but players will also receive a base reward of “GTA$500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account.” Rockstar shared all the benefits players will receive for the first month, March 29-April 27, which you can see below.

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account. The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

— along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost. Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period. Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

at no additional cost. The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts are automatically added to your wardrobe.

and and are automatically added to your wardrobe. The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali. A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series .

. 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

It’s not entirely surprising Rockstar and 2K Games would decide to make some kind of subscription for GTA Online, as it continues to make an incredible amount of money for the company. A report in August 2021 said 2K, on average, makes a staggering $2.5 million a day from GTA Online.