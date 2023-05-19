Author and YouTuber Hank Green Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Hank Green, the NYT bestselling author and prolific YouTube personality, has announced he’s been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is currently seeking treatment.

Green is the bestselling author behind An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, and A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor. However, he’s likely best known as the co-creator of the wildly successful YouTube channel TheVlogBrothers, as well as the educational channels CrashCourse and SciShow.

Green made the announcement in a new video titled “So, I’ve got cancer” on VlogBrothers, where he detailed his diagnosis and what he plans to do. He first went to the doctor for enlarged lymph nodes, but an ultrasound revealed he had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

Hank notes that this type of cancer is extremely treatable, and he’s starting treatment the same day as he uploaded the video, with the ultimate goal of being cured.

In the video description, Green notes, “There’s a very good chance that I’m reading the comments right now while getting my first round of chemotherapy. I’ve also gotten my PET/CT, which showed that the cancer has not spread anywhere from its original location in my left armpit/chest area, which is very good news.”

Green is endeavouring to stay positive amidst the news, but he wants to be honest with fans and notes that the treatment could affect his work on both YouTube and his novels.

“I wanna be fun, goofy science guy, not struggling with anxiety, cancer guy,” he admitted. “You can be both. I think I just have to let that go. It’s just one more thing I’m not in control of right now, which is a lot of things,” says Green.

If you’d like to learn more about Hodgkin’s Lymphoma you can head to the American Cancer Society’s website, where you can also make a donation.