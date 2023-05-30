HBO’s The Idol Drops Eerie Trailer, From Euphoria Creators

HBO’s latest music drama show, The Idol dropped a full trailer leading up to its premiere this Sunday—starring The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp.

If you are done watching Succession and Yellowjackets on HBO, The Idol should be the next addition to your list. The HBO music drama The Idol just dropped its final official trailer, revealing various shots and the surface-level premise. The series was incepted by the creator of Euphoria and has Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp as its main leads. HBO has set its release for Sunday, June 4, at 9 PM. If you are still unsure about this one, let me try to convince you who this series might be good for.

The show follows rising pop star Jocelyn (Depp), who has a nervous breakdown on her last tour. She takes it upon herself to climb to be the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her ambitions are fueled when she meets and falls in love with Tedros (Tesfaye), “a nightclub impresario with a sordid past.” Will this romantic adventure propel her career or be her downfall? It sounds like a fairly typical premise, but I am confident to say with the spectacular writers, it will most likely subvert expectations.

The description on Max and Crave simply described The Idol as “A self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.” The trailer itself seemed to look wild and fun, for sure, with drugs, alcohol, sex and violence. What more could you ask from a drama?

If you have seen Euphoria, then this will definitely be for you. If you liked Spring Breakers, this will most likely be for you. Another great genre of gauging this series is if you liked biopic dramas like Welcome to Chippendales or The Dropout, which was on Disney+. Also, if you are a fan of The Weeknd like me, then this will definitely be a significant plus to watch, as this is his first major role (last seen in Uncut Gems). And if you have been following Depp’s career in films like Voyagers and Netflix’s The King, then this will be another opportunity to see her acting chops.

Another point to add on what could be great about The Idol is the fact that it will debut out of competition at next month’s Cannes Film Festival. This will also be an A24-partnered produced show, which has not been missing—especially with shows like Euphoria or Beef and films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once or Midsommar. It will have Eurphoria’s Sam Levinson on the creation side with Tesfaye and Reza Fahim.

The show will also star Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. Levinson, Tesfaye and Fahim executive produce with Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron, and Sara E. White. Levinson also directs.

The Idol will be out on Sunday, June 4, on (HBO) Max and Crave.