A24 Acquires We Live In Time Rights, Pugh & Garfield to Star

While not much has been revealed about the new romantic comedy We Live In Time, production company A24 has acquired domestic rights to the film.

Following their introduction at the Oscars in March, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield were attached to star in BAFTA award-winning director John Crowley’s We Live In Time. Since then, not much has been known about the movie until today, when A24 acquired the domestic rights to the Studiocanal production, Deadline reports. Producers are remaining tight-lipped about the movie’s plot, other than to say that it is a romantic comedy and that the production is currently shooting in London.

We Live In Time is being co-financed by Studiocanal and Film4 and still features the original script developed by Studiocanal. We Live In Time is written by screenwriter Nick Payne, who is no stranger to the romantic comedy genre having writing credits in both the Wanderlust series and The Last Letter From Your Lover. Executive Producer Benedict Cumberbatch is joined by producers Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland and Guy Heeley as UK-based production company SunnyMarch.

This isn’t the first time Garfield and director Crowley have worked together, as Crowley directed 2007’s Boy A, which also starred Garfield. John Crowley is also no stranger to venturing into different genres, having worked on the mind-bending Netflix original series Black Mirror, the second season of the HBO crime drama True Detective, and the 2015 romantic drama film Brooklyn.

Besides Garfield and Pugh, the other actors revealed to star in We Live In Time are Adam James (You) and Marama Corlett (Sick Note). While details are still incredibly scarce surrounding the production, fans can likely find more information as it releases by following the official A24 Twitter account to stay in the loop.