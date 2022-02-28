Hyperx Announces New Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse And 2 Keyboard Options

HyperX is a reliable peripheral brand for technophiles of all services, and today they have two new exciting announcements to share with fans of their signature brand.

HyperX is known for their quality gaming peripherals, and finally, as they’ve announced back in January at CES 2022, they have pulled back the curtain on two of their exciting products that can finally make their way into homes.

First, is the Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse, which features 2.4 GHz wireless technology with gaming use in mind, that delivers quick communication for virtually no delay in response for a wireless gaming mouse. The Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight gaming mouse also features a rechargeable battery that allows the user to achieve up to 100 hours of use on a single charge. Last but not least, its 62-gram weight allows faster responses and quicker movements for the player in the heat of battle.

Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse Colorways

Category Manager of HyperX, Jennifer Ishii said “We are excited to expand the Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse lineup with the addition of the new wireless versions,” including “HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for an ultra-lightweight, multi-platform compatible gaming mouse designed for top gaming performance.”

The newest addition to the Pulsefire Haste lineup includes grip tape on both sides of the mouse, and a pair of replacement PTFE skates, for those who go through them quickly. A choice of white and black colorways allows for personalizations for the user’s peripheral setup.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 & Alloy Origins 60 Now in a Pink Colorway

HyperX isn’t finished just yet with its exciting offerings. The company also announced the availability of its 65 percent form factor keyboard, the Alloy Origins 65, with signature Aqua tactile switch or red linear switch options, along with the Alloy Origins 60 in a new pink colorway, with the options for added tactile switch variations.

Alloy Origins 65 Alloy Origins 60 Pink

These two new peripherals are the newest offerings from HyperX’s compact keyboard line with emphasis on increasing the desk real estate for the avid gamer with the need for more mouse space.

Ishii also remarked on the Alloy Origins offerings, stating “We’re pleased to expand our keyboard options in the ultra-compact market with the new 65 percent form factor keyboard and added switch variations for alloy Origins 60,” including “The Alloy Origins 65 is designed specifically for gamers looking for a keyboard that offers more room for mouse movement while still providing dedicated arrows, delete, page up, and page down keys.”

Both of these compact keyboards offer ‘Custom Game Mode‘ from HyperX, with the ability to save up to three user profiles using HyperX NGENUITY software, and the ability for the user profiles to enable or disable certain keys as needed.

The Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse is available today on the HyperX website starting at $79.99.

The Alloy Origins compact keyboard line is also available today, and start at $99.99 from their website.

Fans can follow the Official HyperX Twitter account for updates on their product lines.