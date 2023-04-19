Indie World Showcase Exhibits New Games, DLC, & Shadow Drops

With Nintendo’s newest Indie World Showcase, they presented several new indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, as well as DLC updates, shadow drops, launch date reveals, and more!

Sneak peeks, shadow drops, DLC updates to massive indie titles, release dates, and tons more surprises came in today’s Indie World Showcase, with the Nintendo Switch getting plenty of good-looking games later today and throughout the year. Here is everything that was shown at the Indie World Showcase for the Nintendo Switch:

Mineko’s Night Market

Announced quite some time ago, Mineko’s Night Market has been one of the more highly-anticipated indies coming to the Nintendo Switch. Today is received a lore trailer, giving some information on the story and background behind the game’s setting, as well as a release date of September 26th, 2023.

My Time At Sandrock

The newest entry in the My Time series, My Time At Sandrock follows up the indie hit My Time At Portia with more building, farming, and mining goodness. Today’s cinematic trailer shows players traveling to the desert community of Sandrock to gather resources, construct machines, and turn their run-down workshop into a well-oiled production facility to save the town this Summer.

PlateUp!

The roguelite cooking management sim from Yogscast Games was officially announced for the Nintendo Switch with an October 2023 release window. The description from the game’s Steam page: “Cook and serve your dishes, design and decorate your restaurants, and expand your culinary kingdom with new unlocks, abilities, and dishes in procedurally-generated locations. Classic cooking action with permanent roguelite progression. Hire your friends – or do it all yourself!”

Quilts & Cats of Calico

Quilts & Cats of Calico is a digital adaptation of the award-winning puzzle board game. Meet cats and sew quilts—as wholesome as it gets! Compete against other players in 1-4 person multiplayer gameplay, play solo, or delve into the story of a tailor battling a large corporation this Fall on the Nintendo Switch.

Rift of the NecroDancer

The intense rhythm action title—and a spin-off from the Crypt of the NecroDancer series—has been announced for the Nintendo Switch and will come later this year. With a new musical twist utilizing lane-based combat where each enemy has a different movement pattern, Rift of the NecroDancer takes their rhythm-action formula to the next level.

DLC Updates – A Little to the Left, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb: Relics of the Old Faith Update is coming to the Nintendo Switch on April 24th, 2023. In this free update to the game, dozens of new items, relics, and enemies are scattered across remixed dungeons, with a new unlockable quest, as well as Permadeath, Gauntlet, and Boss Rush modes available post-game.

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC Pack 1 is coming to Nintendo Switch in June 2023. Clean out the cabinets with 25 delightful new Cupboards & Drawers-themed puzzles to discover and even more charming illustrations and surprising scenarios.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Puzzler’s Pack DLC launches this Spring on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam. New playable characters, formidable “Quandary Challenges,” new Relics, run modifiers, and expansive new areas to explore! Plus, it’s free!

ANIMAL WELL

ANIMAL WELL is coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2024. A pixelated title rendered with intricate audio and visual detail—encounter “creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well’s secrets.”

Crime O’Clock

Crime O’Clock is an investigation and time exploration game with a deep storyline coming to the Nintendo Switch on June 30th, 2023.

Teslagrad Remastered and Teslagrad 2

Return to the indie classic Teslagrad, with Teslagrad Remastered—available now on the Nintendo Switch.

Teslagrad 2, the long-awaited sequel to the multimillion-selling puzzle-adventure hit game, is available now as well on the Nintendo Switch.

Shadows Over Loathing

Rounding out the shadow drops for the day, Shadows Over Loathing is available now on the Nintendo eShop, with a physical version coming this Fall. Set in the 1920s in the West of Loathing universe, get all of the same slapstick humor and stick-figure graphics mixed with Eldritch horror.

Blasphemous 2

Blasphemous 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. Follow The Penitent One again while developer The Game Kitchen stays faithful to the original game with its hack ‘n’ slash combat and tricky platforming elements, but improves upon the abilities and pixel art style.

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 12th, 2023. The mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game OXENFREE from Night School Studio and Neftlix Games sees Riley return to discover even more mysteries.

Sneak Peek of Several Titles

Additional titles shown in a quick reel of games:

Paper Trail

Little Kitty, Big City

Chants of Sennaar

Brotato

Escape Academy: Complete Edition

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Available Now!

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

And with that the Indie World Showcase was over, until next time, keep your eyes here at CGMagazine for all the newest updates and announcements for all platforms!