Insta360 Launches Insta360 X4 With The Ability To Shoot 8K

Insta360 has announced and released the Insta360 X4, an 8K camera with a 360-degree angle and a high frame rate.

The Insta360 X4 is the latest camera to be released as part of the X series, with massive improvement from being able to shoot from 4K and 30 frames on the previous model to 8K at 30 frames. The new 360-degree camera comes with massive features like Active HDR, AI gesture control, 72MP 360 photos, improved to shoot 4K at 60 frames, a Me mode to capture you in the center at all times up to 120 frames, and much more. Today, the Insta360 X4 was launched with the announcement of the new camera.

With the latest Insta360 camera, users can take their creative content creation to the next level, whether they are biking, traveling, skiing down a snowy hill or swimming underwater, and edit their videos and photos using the Insta360 mobile app. The app allows users to re-create their videos, add AI features, and automatically edit your highlights together for you. For users who edit videos in Adobe Premiere Pro, Insta360 will have a new Premiere plugin to support and reframe exported videos natively.

Focusing a bit more on the specs, the sensor size will be ½”, F1.9 aperture and 6.7mm focal length. For video resolution, you will be able to shoot at 4K and 60 fps to 8K and 30 fps in 360 degrees, 1080p at 4K at 60 fps for single lens mode, and 1080p at 120 fps to 4K at 30 fps for Me mode. The photo resolution is 72MP and 18MP formatted in INSP. Suppose you are planning to travel somewhere with bizarre weather. In that case, the Insta360 X4 can operate in temperatures from -20 Celsius to 40 Celsius and is waterproof as it can operate 10 meters in water.

With the recent announcement of the Insta360 X4, it is available to purchase from their website. The Insta360 X4 has many options available to fit your content creation style, from the standard to motorcycle, invisible dive, snowboard, creator, and many more bundles, as each of them comes with sets of additional equipment to get you set up.

The 8K era has arrived as content creators can shoot up to 8K in 360 degrees with the Insta360 X4. As they say, “Think Bold”.