Charming LEGO Animal Crossing Collaboration Is Finally Offical

Charming LEGO Animal Crossing Collaboration Is Finally Announced
October 5, 2023

After a torrent of leaks regarding new Nintendo license-based LEGO sets, in-person LEGO Animal Crossing sets have finally received an official announcement.

There has been a flood of LEGO leaks over the past few months, with a new LEGO Harry Potter title being heavily rumoured back in August. Even before that, LEGO Animal Crossing sets were heavily rumoured. Back then, there were a rumoured five LEGO sets in the works featuring Animal Crossing, with the smallest set (listed as 77046) being 164 pieces and the largest (listed as 77050) being 535 pieces large. The official announcement came from the official Nintendo UK X account (formerly Twitter) and received a small teaser, which can be seen below.

This is the first confirmation fans have gotten regarding the rumoured sets of LEGO Animal Crossing, and it notably features big-name fan-favourite characters Isabelle, Kappa, Julian, Rosie, Marshal, and, of course, the loan specialist Tom Nook. While not much is shown in the teaser, flowers retain their Animal Crossing: New Horizons DNA with three sprigs poking out of the ground.

With the official announcement that LEGO Animal Crossing is coming and Tom Nook himself confirmed, maybe fans will eventually see the ‘Nook’s Cranny’ concept that was revealed by NintendoLife back in 2020. What’s interesting about the concept is that it features a standard run-of-the-mill LEGO character sporting a t-shirt with the number 1 emblazoned on the front. This is consistent with how The Villager is seen in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and while LEGO Animal Crossing has been confirmed, the main character has yet to be revealed.

LEGO has been on a roll with surprising collaborations, with Sonic the Hedgehog getting bricked back in April 2023, and with the new LEGO Animal Crossing sets on the horizon, it’s anyone’s guess what collaboration LEGO will reveal next.

