Stunning Lizzo X Beat Saber Pack Is Out Now

Popular VR game Beat Saber crosses over with music sensation Lizzo in the new Lizzo X Beat Saber music pack that was released today.

A new Beat Saber music pack released on Meta Quest and Rift platforms featuring 9 incredible songs by Lizzo, the singer, songwriter and rapper who is adored by fans for humour, playing the flute and, of course, her fantastic personality.

The pack released just today along with a trailer and fans of both Beat Saber and Lizzo are dying to get their hands on it. It’s designed to fit Lizzo’s personality and aesthetic just right. The pack is priced at just $11.99 or $1.99 for each single song and is available for purchase right now!

The track also brings that adored energy into the game as the environment and songs keep you pumped up and ready to play. Of course the shiny and colourful environment is a perfect way to capture Lizzo’s aura. It features clouds all around and a rainbow in the middle, both with big lights, yellow balloons and the overall yellow and purple design make a simple but beautiful world that’s exciting to play in.

Certain selections from her new album, Special, are also featured on the track. All 9 songs listed for the Beat Saber DLC are: 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), About Damn Time, Cuz I Love You, Everybody’s Gay, Good As Hell, Juice, Tempo (feat. missy Elliot), Truth Hurts and Worship. It is an incredibly loved selection of songs which reflect not only the energy of Beat Saber but Lizzo’s energy as well.

The songs on the track are familiar to fans and even non-fans as Lizzo’s iconic songs often play over the radio and are very popular on the social media app TikTok. If you aren’t familiar with Lizzo, it’s likely you’d recognize some songs in the new Beat Saber pack.

This Lizzo Music Pack for Beat Saber is almost as cool as the singer herself and fans of the game and songs are going to have the time of their lives playing this one. It’s about damn time we all got this awesome DLC, available now on Meta Quest and Rift platforms.