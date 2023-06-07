Madden NFL 24 Reveals Cover Athlete & New Technology

EA Sports has revealed the identity of this year’s Madden NFL 24 cover athlete, as well as their newest technology advances in FieldSENSE and the debut of SAPIEN, which will make players more anatomically correct.

Madden NFL 24 is coming later this Summer, but we finally get to see who the next cover athlete will be for the long-running American football title. Josh Allen, who plays quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, will take on the Madden curse this year, with a Deluxe Edition cover featuring fans from the Bills as well. Additionally, as part of a round of new technology coming to Madden NFL 24, EA Sports is touting it as “a leap forward in NFL realism.”

The athlete on the cover of Madden every year is an illustrious honor, up there with going All-Pro or college football’s Heisman trophy. “As a fan of Madden NFL since childhood, I’m honored to be the first Buffalo Bills player on the cover, and I wouldn’t have gotten here without the support of my team and Bills Mafia,” said Josh Allen. “Superstar and mini-games are back in Madden, and I’m really excited for fans to see how the experiences have evolved.”

Besides the event that surrounds the cover reveal every year, Madden NFL 24 is also looking at some new tech. FieldSENSE, which gives players more control of skill positions on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, is getting an upgrade. While the debut of SAPIEN looks to “rebuild the character skeleton providing more body definition and variation to on-field physiques.” This should alleviate some concerns about most characters looking the same on the field, allowing for all body styles to be present.

“We set a new foundation for football gameplay with the introduction of FieldSENSE last year, which was one of the best-selling years in Madden NFL franchise history, and we’re going even deeper in the areas our fans want most in Madden NFL 24,” said Mike Mahar, Senior Producer, Madden NFL. “We’ve added more ways to play with mini-games and Superstar, more realism through FieldSENSE, deeper immersion with dozens of foundational football improvements, and the introduction of SAPIEN Technology – all of which bring the game closer to what fans see from the NFL.”

Madden NFL 24 is set to launch on Friday, August 18th, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and is available for pre-order now. For those trying to decide which platform to play on, fans can now play with friends with cross-play support and feature parity in head-to-head and certain online multiplayer modes. Check out our preview of the game here at CGMagazine!