Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion Reveals All In New Trailer

Marvel Entertainment dropped a new trailer last night for the Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, showing off some new scenes and a new look for Nick Fury.

While Disney+ has been through a major makeover in its strategic planning, with Bob Iger holding Disney the reins again, the war continues in the MCU. Marvel Studio’s Secret Invasion just debuted a new trailer for its espionage and spies-related show, revealing it would begin streaming on Wednesday, June 21. If you enjoyed Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury from The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this will be that cranked up to a thousand percent for about six hours.

You heard that right, Secret Invasion will consist of six episodes and most likely will be around an hour each, similar to other Marvel Studios shows on Disney+. This trailer built and rehashed some of the same content and details from the first trailer that dropped back in September 2022. It will be set in the present-day MCU, with Nick Fury returning to Earth after a long disappearance (or sabbatical) in the ethers of space—as last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fury seems to have learned through his classic intel-gathering skills that an invasion of Earth has been brewing by a cell of shapeshifting Skrulls. The trailer shows Fury teaming up or at least having conversations with returning characters: Everett Ross, Maria Hill, James “Rhodey” Rhodes and the Skrull Talos (first introduced in Captain Marvel). They are all trying to stop the Skrull invasion from progressing, but it seems like they will be outnumbered and outgunned.

So far, the returning cast members will be the same, with Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle. It will also introduce some new major characters played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman.

As for the behind-the-scenes crew, Ali Selim (Sweet Land, Criminal Minds) will be the series director and executive producer. Executive producers will also include Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jackson, Kyle Bradstreet, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein. Bradstreet will also be the head writer for Secret Invasion.

The June release date is a fairly interesting one as the Marvel Studios projects have begun to spread themselves out. This could be a great opportunity to set up The Marvels, which will be coming out in November later this year. Or rather, it could be the start of a war that continues across multiple movies or shows.

Clarke and Colman are some big names to be added to the MCU. It will be exciting to learn about their involvement as Talos’ daughter, G’iah and Fury’s old MI6 ally, Special Agent Sonya Falsworth. It will also be a chance to see how villainous Ben-Adir’s Rebel Skrull Leader Gravik will be portrayed as he leads the splinter group of Skrulls.

And, of course, cameos. What cameos could possibly be up for display in Secret Invasion? While there do not seem to be many clear hints from the trailer, fans are speculating that a Skrull Tony Stark could make a quick appearance. Other theories point to one of The Marvels’ heroines making an appearance, while others hope this could be a resurgence of Daisy Johnson’s Quake from Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Otherwise, it may just be the old government agents on their own.