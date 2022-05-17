Marvel Studios’ Echo Now In Production In Atlanta

Production is now underway in Atlanta for Marvel Studios’ Echo, a series streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023.

Alaqua Cox stars as the unforgiving Maya Lopez, who made her MCU debut in 2021 in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye as a gang leader determined to make Ronin, aka Clint Barton, pay for his own vengeful deeds. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown, where she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family if she ever hopes to move forward in her life.

Echo also stars Chaske Spencer from, Wild Indian and The English, Tantoo Cardinal from Killers of the Flower Moon and Stumptown, Devery Jacobs from FX’s Reservation Dogs, as well as Cody Lightning from Hey, Viktor!, among others. The series is directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona Mckenzie, and executive produced by Kevin Feige, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin. The co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina Kinge, and Jennifer Booth.

Marvel previously revealed Echo alongside a huge slate of other films and shows last year, including Agatha: House of Harkness, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an animated series with no release date just yet. A teaser trailer was released for Freshman Year in November 2021, but with Echo being in the early stages of production, fans still might have to wait a bit for news regarding the new show.

Echo

It’s been an exciting time for Marvel and Star Wars fans lately, with the news of a new Ashoka starting production and the new Obi-Wan series getting a new trailer, this Echo news just adds to that excitement. For those who are not aware, in the comics, Echo is the adoptive daughter of Kingpin, a Spider-Man villain, and she has been depicted as being supportive of Daredevil. She is also one of the few deaf comic characters, a rarity in the MCU.