Spider-Man Director’s Upcoming Star Wars Series Confirmed as a ‘1980s Coming-of-Age Galactic Adventure’

Jon Watts’ upcoming Star Wars series has been rumoured for a bit, but Vanity Fair has confirmed the show is happening. The Disney+ series is described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”

The report reveals the series is code-named “Grammar Rodeo”. It’s not a random choice by any stretch as the code-name is a reference to an episode of ‘The Simpsons’ where “Bart and his schoolmates steal a car and run away for a week, using a phony educational event as an alibi.” The show sounds like it’s more inspired by that episode as LucasFilms is looking to cast four children, around 11 to 12 years old in the series.

As for the plot of the series, that remains to be a secret but what is known, similar to other series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Jon Watts’ series takes place in the post-Return of the Jedi reconstruction era following the fall of the empire. Jon Watts is attached to create and executive produce the series alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming screenplay writer, Chris Ford.

The ‘Star Wars’ universe is expanding—and, for the first time, Lucasfilm is lifting the secrecy surrounding its master plan. In V.F.’s June cover story, Anthony Breznican welcomes you back to a galaxy far, far away. https://t.co/jwdWVfGh8B — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 17, 2022

The Star Wars series will join LucasFilms’ upcoming slate of Star Wars TV series which include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ashoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, and Andor. Speaking of which, we also got an idea of when Stars Wars fans can watch the latter three series on Disney+.

Getting into the most anticipated first, Mando and Grogu will reunite once again on the small screen in The Mandalorian Season 3 in late 2022 or early 2023. Ashoka, who made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2 and made an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, will return in her very own series which will premiere sometime in 2023.

While the idea of watching those series seems so far away, the same can’t be said for the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series, Andor will premiere on Disney+ in late summer. The series will take place before the 2016 film, it will portray the origin of the Galactic Rebellion from the perspective of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor following the destruction of his home planet. The titular character reluctantly joins the rebellion and the series will showcase his slow growth into the brave and self-sacrificing Andor that fans know from Rogue One.

Beyond that we also got an update on the future of Star Wars movies, LucasFilms president, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed to Vanity Fair they have a road map in mind for the franchise’s return to the big screen. The first film on the road map to release is likely to be a Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film, while Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron film is further off from release.

Other films are kind of up in the air, and while Kennedy is looking forward to Kevin Feige’s produced Star Wars film, she did not go into any specific details. As for the trilogy from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson announced years ago has seemingly been put on ‘backburner’ as the director “has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies.” The lack of updates on films really shows that LucasFilms sees the future of Star Wars in television rather than in films.