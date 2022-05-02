Razer Plans to Create More Officially Licensed Gear With Marvel

Razer teased their first upcoming project which will involve creating more limited-edition products tied to the world of Marvel.

When half the population got wiped out by Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War, gamers lost half of their friends to play with—very sad times. While this may not be entirely true, Razer excitedly announced their vision to feature their latest collaborative campaign with Marvel to create various accessories and gear for fans of the comics/films/TV shows, Xbox gamers and collectors.

Razer has been known for their countless collaborations from the anime world with One Piece, Animal Crossing, Halo Infinite, Overwatch, Genshin Impact, Fossil, Star Wars, to Sanrio’s Hello Kitty—just to name a few. Just like when the Avengers first formed, the partnership with Razer and Marvel was initially revealed back in March and has now begun with its first item being an Xbox controller inspired by the new Captain America’s suit from the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The controller is based on the design of Sam Wilson’s new suit with the charging stand featuring the sleek new look from the show. What better way to Hulk-Smash your enemies on Fortnite or Mjolnir-Bash bosses in Elden Ring than with the help of Captain America in your arsenal. The controller is completely wireless and was designed to work with any models of Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC or Mac.

It contains impulse analog triggers, meaning every shot fired or every hit taken would be felt with the triggers that not only vibrate but are pressure sensitive. Now you can hit your shots like Hawkeye. Like most of the latest Xbox controllers, they also have textured grips on the triggers, bumpers and back-case, so you do not slip under the pressure of saving the universe like the Guardians of the Galaxy. Tired of my lame Marvel jokes, get used to it!

Razer’s controller should be fully charged in less time than it took Tony Stark to charge his Iron Man 3 suit, under three hours. The stand has overcharge protection that would prevent the controller from overheating and short-circuiting (might be Stark Industries tested and protected). For added security, the stand and controller have a magnetic contact system that allows the controller to be mounted easily and safely.

Whether you are taking down Hydra like Black Widow or Nick Fury, or you are trying to complete your daily missions in Apex Legends, this is a great weapon to have in your collection. The limited-edition, officially licensed Falcon and the Winter Solider Captain America Razer Xbox controller and charging stand is now available on the Amazon store and the Razer store for $179.99. With great power and more collaborations, brings cooler controllers!