What’s New: Razer’s Latest Hardware Solutions for 2022

Razer announced three new products to their lineup this week, the Razer Seiren BT microphone, Razer Audio Mixer and Razer Key Light Chroma, that are intended for streamer setups recording at home or on-the-go.

A spokesperson from Razer told us at CGMagazine, “The big push here for us was around being the first and only brand that allows for a complete hardware streaming solution from microphone to cam, as well as high-end tech like lights, capture cards and mixers. We’re constantly releasing new hardware and listening to the streamer community’s feedback in order to have Razer be a comprehensive broadcaster solution like none other.”

Of course, we at CGMagazine have seen the gaming company putting out their best, from gaming chairs like the Iskur to professional webcams like the Kiyo. 2021 was a big year for Razer and they have shown interest in providing its users with more options beyond their great, staple peripherals like mice and keyboards. Many of their products were nominated in CGMagazine’s Best of 2021/22 categories related to last year’s latest tech solutions and even won in some of them.

Whether streamers use Streamlabs, XSplit or OBS Studio, the need for an audio mixer is crucial. As the streaming industry for platforms like YouTube and Twitch has grown in the last decade, more and more people are live streaming than ever before.

This is why their Audio Mixer has some solutions to offer streamers a better streaming experience for them and their audiences. The mixer is able to control different audio sources, volumes, muting and adding vocal effects all in one simple 4-channel device. What is awesome about the software is that it is all synced through Razer Synapse 3, which is convenient if users already have the program for their other same-brand peripherals.

The Key Light Chroma is essentially meant to be a dynamic solution for lighting one’s stream the way they want. It boasts displaying up to 16.8 million colours for different moods and can even change with donation alerts and subscriber cheers. One of the most interesting features is that these lights can light up a whole room perfectly with 2800 lumens with a white temperature range of 3000k to 7000k. This is perfect for vtubers like CodeMiko or Kizuna Al who need the perfect lighting to match their personas on stream.

As for the Seiren BT microphone, it is a great alternative for IRL (In Real Life) streamers who broadcast themselves out in everyday environments—arguably great for TikTok creators as well. The device is a small microphone that connects through Bluetooth and can be easily clipped on to one’s clothing, no wires attached.

The Head of Razer’s Mobile & Console Division, Richard Hashim stated how this new style mic would change the game for IRL streamers, “Now, with the Seiren BT, IRL streamers have complete freedom of movement, holding their mobile wherever they want to capture the shot, without cables getting in the way, to give their viewers a rich, engaging experience with even, balanced audio levels.”

The best part of it all is the microphone has a built-in intelligent suppression audio system that smartly filters background noise, keeping the user’s voice at the forefront. Again, the Razer Streaming Mobile App offers the users all the controls they need to adjust to the settings they need.